Silversea returns to operation in Greece

Silversea Cruises has returned to global operations with the maiden voyage of its new flagship, Silver Moon, from Athens.

The inaugural sailing of new expeditionary vessel, Silver Origin, will depart from San Cristobal in the Galapagos tomorrow.

The first destination-specific ship from the line will sail with all-new itineraries in the archipelago.

“With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures, and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalised service,” said Silversea president Roberto Martinoli.

“These initial sailings will transport guests to our most sought-after destinations in the Greek Isles and the Galapagos Archipelago, and we look forward to the further expansion of our offering in July with resumed service to Alaska on Silver Muse and Iceland on Silver Shadow.

“I look forward to personally welcoming our guests aboard Silver Moon in Greece.”

Sailing out of Athens (Piraeus), Silver Moon will follow ten-day itineraries in the Greek islands.

Silver Origin welcomes travellers to the Galapagos islands with year-round, expeditionary voyages.

Building on Silversea’s global healthy return to service, Silver Muse will set sail to Alaska from July 29th, while Silver Shadow will sail on circumnavigations of Iceland from July 30th.