Princess Cruises confirms September return in US

Princess Cruises is seeking to return to service in the United States with sailings from Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale scheduled for the autumn.

Starting between September 25th and November 28th cruises onboard eight ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California coast.

Majestic Princess and Grand Princess: Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico. Ruby Princess: Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and ten-day Mexico cruises to the line-up.

Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and ten-day Mexico cruises to the line-up. Enchanted Princess: Begins with two brand new cruises from Fort Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of ten-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Begins with two brand new cruises from Fort Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of ten-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. Sky Princess, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess: From Fort Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

From Fort Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves. Crown Princess: Travels to the Panama Canal, from Fort Lauderdale on a series of ten-day cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

“We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dining, entertainment, and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Princess cruises sailing through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.

Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.