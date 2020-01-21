SHIC 2020: Accor reaffirms commitment to Saudi development

Accor will be highlighting its role as a pioneer of new lifestyle experiences during the second Saudi Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference.

The event takes place this week in Riyadh.

The group, which is already the leading operator in the kingdom with 36 properties (close to 14,000 rooms) and 45 more in the pipeline, will outline its plans to introduce new hospitality concepts and dynamic brands that will set new trends in Saudi Arabia.

From exclusive tented camps, conservation-led projects, all-inclusive resorts and extended-stay and branded residences to cutting-edge dining, wellness, adventure and entertainment experiences that are new to Saudi Arabia, Accor will emphasise how its investment in the country’s future goes beyond hotel development.

The company also aims to support the Vision 2030 goals of transforming the kingdom into an exceptional destination.

“SHIC’s theme, ‘Transform Tomorrow’, could not be more apt for Accor as we look to leverage our unrivalled portfolio of diverse brands and spearhead new lifestyle experiences that showcase and preserve the very best of Saudi Arabia,” said Mark Willis, chief executive, Accor Middle East & Africa.

“As a key stakeholder in Vision 2030 and the kingdom’s leading operator, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in the hospitality sector, opening the eyes of the world to all that Saudi Arabia has to offer, from its stunning landscapes and heritage sites to its modern cities and world-class attractions and destinations.”

Accor is one of the most established hospitality developers and partners in Saudi Arabia where it has operated properties for more than 30 years and has built on this

expertise and experience with ground-breaking projects.

For two consecutive years, the group has been selected by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) as the exclusive hospitality partner for the Winter at Tantora festival in AlUla, operating the Ashar Camp, featuring 27 tented rooms, five villas and 54 recreational vehicle camps at the multi-faceted cultural event, which this year runs until March 7th.

Accor is also the first international operator to takeover and manage Shaden Resort AlUla under MGallery at the kingdom’s famous UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As a brand defined by its unique guest experiences with local essence and an authentic story, MGallery is the perfect fit for the heritage destination and the tent-like resort will offer a range of eco-tourism, adventure, wellness and cultural activities.

Similar projects are in negotiation for properties to be managed under Mantis, the luxury eco-focused brand in which Accor has a 50 per cent stake.

As a leading conservation-led hospitality company renowned for its tented accommodation concepts and commitment to preserving the communities, wildlife and the environment, Mantis has strong potential in the kingdom.

Discussions are also under way to debut exclusive and all-inclusive luxury entertainment resorts in Saudi Arabia under Turkish brand Rixos, another hospitality company in which Accor has invested.

The concept has already proven an overwhelming success in the UAE and with Rixos known for its events, shows and concerts, Accor is highlighting the range of new experiences the brand can offer discerning visitors to the country.

As the leading operator of branded and extended-stay residences in the Middle East, Accor is carving a niche with these sought-after products in Saudi Arabia, with Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences set to open in Riyadh this year as the Group’s first luxury long-stay apartment property in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dhahran in the Eastern Province is the chosen destination for the global debut of Accor’s new Novotel Living brand, with the upscale serviced apartment property co-located with a Novotel hotel in the landmark KFUPM Business Park project.