SHIC 2020: Hilton to offer 50 hotels in Saudi Arabia

With its rapidly developing pipeline in Saudi Arabia, Hilton expects to quadruple its portfolio in the kingdom throughout the next five years.

The company hopes to offer more than 50 hotels, with a total of 16,000 rooms.

Hilton, which currently operates five of its brands in Saudi - Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn – continues to grow and develop and introduce new brands to the country, including its lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton, and its Embassy Suites by Hilton brand.

Hilton signed a number of hotels in Saudi Arabia last year including Embassy Suites by Hilton Jeddah Sari Street, DoubleTree by Hilton Abha Al Mahalah Residences, Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh King Fahd Road and Waldorf Astoria The Avenues – Riyadh.

Commenting on Hilton’s strong growth in the country, Carlos Khneisser, Hilton vice president development, Middle East and Africa, said: “Saudi Arabia is an incredibly exciting and dynamic market.

“We are fully committed to supporting the government’s approach to opening the country to tourism and its Vision 2030.

“We have a strategic approach to our brand deployment and growth in the country which enables us to offer our guests world-class products and experiences when they visit the country.”

In addition to signing nine new hotels in Saudi Arabia in 2019, Hilton also opened two new hotels; DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Jabal Omar and Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail.

As Hilton continues to grow and develop in the country it is committed to creating career opportunities for Saudi nationals working in the travel and tourism industry.

Hilton’s hotels in Saudi Arabia currently employ approximately 2,500 people across its 14 properties and expects to employ some 7,500 team members as it opens its pipeline of 40 hotels throughout the next five years.