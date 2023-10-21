Sharjah Government Pavilion showcased sustainable and proactive projects

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Digital Office and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX 2023, toured various pavilions participating in the exhibition to explore the latest innovative technologies offered by government entities across the UAE.

During his tour, Sheikh Saud reviewed the remarkable achievements presented by the Dubai Digital Government, Ajman Digital Government, Fujairah Government, Abu Dhabi Government, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Etisalat by e&, and Du. He gained insights into the latest projects and technical solutions provided by these entities towards supporting digital transformation across various sectors, including healthcare, education, environment, and culture. He also commended their efforts in strengthening the country’s position as a leading regional innovation and excellence hub.

Sharjah Sustainability

As the exhibition concluded, the Sharjah Government Pavilion featured the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s ‘Sustain Sharjah,’ whose objective is to establish the Sharjah Sustainable Tourism website as a comprehensive platform designed to meet all the emirate’s sustainable tourism requirements. This aligns with the broader strategy to position Sharjah as a prominent and sustainable tourism destination.

The project’s primary goal is to educate the general public, individuals, and businesses about the far-reaching effects of sustainable tourism within the sector. It also aims to encourage the adoption of best practices through the website’s content and an integrated tool that enables users to calculate their carbon footprint in Sharjah and provides an incentive programme to motivate individuals and businesses to reduce their environmental impact.

Furthermore, the website will include features to promote eco-friendly experiences and destinations, including a sustainability map and a listing of eco-friendly hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Sharjah, supplemented with pertinent information and reviews based on their overall sustainability score.

Using Satellites in Agriculture

The Sharjah Pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Arena Hall also featured a groundbreaking project presented by the Sharjah Department of Agriculture & Livestock that leverages satellite technology to manage wheat crops. This innovative initiative adopts state-of-the-art global agricultural technologies and practices to uphold the highest standards of quality and efficiency in crop management. It relies on daily satellite imaging and a suite of digital tools, integrating remote ground sensors and monitoring stations to track daily agricultural activities.

A Sustainable Digital Ecosystem

The Sharjah Government Pavilion at GITEX 2023 prominently featured a range of outstanding projects and initiatives presented by 11 government entities, underscoring a commitment to innovation in delivering sustainable and proactive services that align seamlessly with Sharjah’s overarching mission to establish a comprehensive and sustainable digital ecosystem towards enhancing the overall quality of life for the emirate’s residents, visitors, and businesses.