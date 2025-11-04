Trip.com Group to Showcase new AI Booking Tool at WTM 2025

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, returns to World Travel Market (WTM) in 2025 with a renewed focus on innovation, local relevance and collaborative growth. This year’s showcase will spotlight a major development; the UK roll-out of Trip.Planner, the company’s new AI-powered travel planning hub, alongside panel discussion insights from ‘Why Travel?’, a global consumer trends report produced in partnership with Google.

“At Trip.com Group, we’re committed to building smarter journeys and stronger partnerships,” said Andy Washington, General Manager for Europe at Trip.com Group.

“Europe continues to be a key growth region for Trip.com Group, where the company has expanded its user base, partnerships, and product offerings over the past eight years. The group continues to record steady growth across its core European markets, driven by increasing demand for integrated travel solutions and deeper collaboration with local partners.

“WTM is the ideal platform to show how we’re localising our technology and services — from AI innovation to richer content and traveller data — to better serve our European partners and customers.”

Trip.Planner – UK rollout of Trip.com’s new AI planning hub

One innovation that’s integral to that next chapter is Trip.Planner, Trip.com’s newly launched AI-powered travel planning hub. Designed to transform how travellers plan and experience their trips, Trip.Planner offers hyper-personalised itineraries, real-time recommendations and integrated booking across flights, trains, hotels and attractions, all from a single, intelligent interface.

Whether planning a weekend escape or a multi-city adventure, Trip.Planner acts as a smart travel concierge, adapting to individual travel styles – from cultural explorers and families to budget-conscious travellers and intergenerational groups. With access to over 20 million geo-tagged global points of interest, the platform delivers curated suggestions based on verified data, seasonal relevance and real-time availability.

Trip.Planner offers trusted data, including accurate pricing and verified opening hours. Users can import bookings, edit plans with ease and receive live recommendations via an in-app AI assistant, all backed by Trip.com’s trusted data sources like Trip.Best, Trip.Pulse and Trip.Events.

“Why Travel?” Trends Report – a conversation starter at WTM

Trip.com Group will also share insights from its new global consumer report, Why Travel?, developed in partnership with Google, exploring how emotional alignment and cultural fluency are reshaping travel decisions.

The report identifies five emerging themes shaping the future of travel and highlights trends such as the rise of wellness travel, the influence of social media on bookings, and the growing demand for culturally immersive experiences. It will inform talking points for Trip.com Group senior leaders taking part in several panel discussions.

Prioritising partnership – opportunities for connection

Trip.com Group’s approach to partnership remains central to its strategy, and WTM 2025 offers the perfect opportunity to bring those partnerships to life. The company works closely with airlines, hotel groups, attractions, and destination organisations to deliver measurable results through tailored marketing programmes, co-created content and data-driven insights. It invites current and prospective partners to visit booth S3-520 to explore new campaigns, collaborative opportunities and actionable next steps for growth.

Trip.com Group’s presence at WTM 2025 will also be felt across multiple stages, with senior leaders sharing insights as part of key panels throughout the event discussing the future of travel, AI innovation, and evolving consumer behaviour. All speakers will also be available for interviews upon request.

Andy Washington, General Manager for Europe:

Technology Think Tank – Where is Industry Trust, AI or Humans? (5 Nov, 14:00 – 16:00)

Boon Sian Chai, MD & VP International Markets

From Snowfields to Screens: How Sports, Stories and AI Are Powering the Next Wave of Chinese Outbound Travel (4 Nov, 13:00 – 13:45)

James Spalding, Regional Director for Northern Europe, Flights:

Summit – Your Clients, Your Responsibility (5 Nov, 13:10 – 13:30)

Jane McFadzean, Senior Director, Global Sustainability:

Cool Tripping, Slow Tourism and the Sophisticated Traveller (5 Nov, 16:15 – 17:00)

Trip.com Group’s participation at WTM London 2025 reflects the full breadth of its global expertise — from AI innovation and flight technology to sustainability leadership and insights into Asia-Pacific travel trends. Together, these pillars demonstrate how the company continues to bridge East and West, combining technology, data, and partnerships to create smarter, more sustainable travel for customers and industry partners alike.