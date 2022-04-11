Shakespeare Distillery and Billesley Manor Hotel to co-host popular gin festival!

Shakespeare Distillery and Billesley Manor Hotel in Warwickshire are to co-host the popular Gin Festival on Sunday 17 July from 12noon – 5pm. Having been postponed for the last two years, Shakespeare Distillery is thrilled to be staging the relaxed and fun festival in the 125-year-old Topiary Garden of the newly refurbished Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa.

Guests can enjoy a variety of fantastic craft gins from a selection of gin distilleries, the chef’s selection of locally sourced food (purchased separately) and live music. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket, chairs, and parasols to sit around the gardens.

Each distillery will operate on a token system to make payments quick and easy. Tokens are £2.50 each with two tokens paying for a 25ml single measure, garnish, and premium mixer, whilst three tokens will purchase either a double-measure G&T or a cocktail. Guests will also be able to purchase their favourite bottle to take home from each distillery stand.

Peter Monks, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “After the last two years we are thrilled to be running this popular festival once more. If you love craft gin, beautiful gardens, live music and hopefully plenty of sunshine, this is the perfect chilled summer event for you!”

Laura Murphy, Director of Sales & Marketing at Billesley Manor Hotel said “We are delighted to be hosting this amazing event at Billesley Manor Hotel. It has always been such a successful event and a lovely excuse to get together with friends and family for that long overdue social. We are proud to be working in collaboration with such a prestigious local distillery to bring this event to life. Music, dancing, food, a beautiful backdrop, and gin…what’s not to love?”.

A special Early Bird ticket price of £17.50 is available until 30 April. From 1 May tickets are £20 and all tickets are non-refundable. The price includes a souvenir branded Shakespeare Distillery glass, a gin menu detailing all the flavours & options available, plus a welcome Shakespeare Distillery Gin & Tonic. Tickets are available to book online or by calling the distillery team on 01789 336559. Bedrooms are available from £149 bed and breakfast - please contact Billesley Hotel directly on 01789 279955 to book.

For more information about the event and to book tickets please visit https://shakespearedistillery.com/stratford-gin-festival/

For more information about Billesley Manor please visit www.billesleymanor.com