UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism to take place in Nara, Japan

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Basque Culinary Center (BCC), the Japan Tourism Agency and the Nara Prefectural Government have the pleasure to announce that the 7th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism will take place on 13-15 December 2022 in Nara, Japan.

Building on UNWTO’s work on advancing innovation across the tourism sector, the Forum represents a unique opportunity for experts from across the growing field of gastronomy tourism to share new ideas and best practices.

More information on registration and the provisional programme will be available shortly.

