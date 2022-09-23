Second Hyatt Place Hotel in Gujarat Opens With Hyatt Place Bharuch

Hyatt Hotels today announced the opening of Hyatt Place Bharuch. The hotel marks the second Hyatt Place hotel in the state of Gujarat and the sixth Hyatt Place hotel in India – a significant landmark in Hyatt’s brand growth in the market.

The 148-room hotel, developed by Hotel Harimangla Private Limited, features the Hyatt Place brand’s intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings.

Inspired by Hyatt’s commitment to care, the hotel combines style, innovation and 24/7 amenities to create an easy-to-navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler. The hotel is close to the city’s core business district and is a convenient five-minute drive from the Bharuch railway station. This prime location also offers quick access to several historic sites including the Golden Bridge, Nilkantheshwar Temple, Ninai Waterfalls, Kadia Dungar Caves, and Narmada Park.

“We are delighted to introduce the Hyatt Place brand in Bharuch and welcome guests to experience our international standards of hospitality,” said Manoj Janardhan, general manager of Hyatt Place Bharuch. “The Hyatt Place brand is synonymous with memorable hospitality and Hyatt has earned the trust of tourists and guests from all over the world. Hyatt Place Bharuch is well-positioned to continue the brand’s legacy by providing guests with purposeful, uncomplicated, and seamless experiences.”

“The opening of Hyatt Place Bharuch is rooted in our ambitious growth plans for Hyatt brands in India, and marks the 38th Hyatt property in the country. Over the years, Bharuch has demonstrated significant economic and tourism potential, and we are delighted to be the first international hospitality brand to foray into the city,” said Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India & South West Asia, Hyatt.

Guestrooms

Hyatt Place Bharuch has 148 guestrooms for today’s business and leisure travelers, including five suites and 143 king and twin rooms. Each spacious room is equipped with modern furnishings and a thoughtfully designed bathroom. The rooms feature an in-room desk, a Cozy Corner, as well as a smart TV.

Food and Beverage

Guests at Hyatt Place Bharuch can enjoy an eclectic culinary experience at the hotel’s dining venues. The all-day open-kitchen restaurant, Zing, provides one of the finest buffet dining experiences with Indian, Asian and Italian flavors, as well as a distinctive Teppanyaki grill for a live serving of “grill to plate” food. The Market offers a grab-and-go selection of freshly made and perfectly packaged salads and sandwiches, and The Lounge invites guests to enjoy a thoughtfully curated menu of specialty coffees, loose-leaf teas, and handcrafted mocktails. Guests can also order in-room dining from the extensive menu on offer.

Meetings and Event Space

Hyatt Place Bharuch offers 12,184 square feet (1,132 square meters) of flexible meeting and event space, making it one of the largest venues in the city. These high-tech venues offer both indoor and outdoor settings and are suited for both private meetings and large social gatherings.

Wellbeing and Unique Experiences

Guests at the hotel can indulge in some leisure time at the game room and swimming pool. The hotel also offers 24/7 access to a fitness center.