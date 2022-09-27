SEATTLE WELCOMES THE TASTE OF ICELAND FESTIVAL FROM OCTOBER 6-9

Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022, an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. Concluding the series of fall festivals, Reykjavik’s sister city, Seattle is hosting Taste of Iceland from October 6-9.

hroughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, design, films, art and more.

Over the course of the four-day festival, and in partnership with local businesses in Seattle, and Taste of Iceland’s official partners, events will be hosted by The Carlile Room, KEXP, Bianco Gallery, Majestic Bay Theatres, The National Nordic Museum, Life on Mars, and 210 Seattle. The full list of events include:

Culinary Experience with Chef Bjarki Snær Thorsteinsson and Ron Anderson: Hosted daily starting at 4:30 p.m., from October 6-8, at The Carlile Room, located at 820 Pine St.

Reykjavik Calling Concert, curated by Iceland Airwaves, featuring Icelandic Musicians BSÍ, Árný Margrét, and Eydís: October 6, 7:30 p.m. at KEXP, located at 472 1st Ave. N

HI/HÆ: Designing Friendship: October 7 at 5 p.m., at Bianco Gallery, located at 999 3rd Ave, Ste 131

Lamb Film Screening: October 7 at 8 p.m., at the Majestic Bay Theatres, located at 2044 NW Market St.

Through the Highlands, Fireside Chat with 66°North and Photographer Alex Strohl: October 8 at 1 p.m. at The National Nordic Museum, at 2655 NW Market St.

Icelandic Cocktail Class, October 8 at 4 p.m., at Life on Mars, located at 722 E Pike St.

Elemental Sound Bath with Energy Healer Jósa Goodlife and Blue Lagoon Iceland: October 9 at 11 a.m. at 210 Seattle located at 210 S Washington St.

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: Held daily from October 6-9, at various events (additional details below), participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland!

Most events are free to attend, with the exception of the Icelandic Culinary Experience at the Carlile Room.