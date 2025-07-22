SeaDream Yacht Club Launches 2028 Caribbean Voyages

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced its spring 2028 Caribbean season, offering 32 new voyages between January and April aboard the newly upgraded mega-yachts SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

Each itinerary is curated to showcase the Caribbean’s most intimate and exclusive destinations, featuring pristine beaches, yachting-only harbors, and overnight stays.

With one crew member for every guest, SeaDream Yacht Club offers unparalleled service and all-inclusive experiences such as watersports directly from the yachts and unique culinary experiences at the highest rated restaurant at sea.

All 32 voyages include pristine beaches and yachting-only destinations with overnight stays.

Bahamas Returns - And More St. Barths

“We continue to listen to our guests, and their desire is clear. They want more of the Virgin Islands, more time ashore, and the freedom to explore at their own pace,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“This new season is our answer to that. It is the Caribbean as only SeaDream can show it,” said Brynestad.

or 2028, SeaDream Yacht Club’s immensely popular Bahamas yachting voyages returns for the fourth consecutive year.

With departures directly from Palm Beach, Florida, the 7-day voyages explore the Bahamas’ most stunning destinations - powdery white-sand beaches, deserted cays, local culture, national parks, some of Caribbean’s best snorkeling spots, and exclusive golf resorts.

“We go where the bigger ships can’t. Our yachts offer a different way to experience the Caribbean – intimate, flexible, and deeply personal. It’s yachting, not cruising. And that difference matters more than ever,” said Brynestad.

Highlights of SeaDream Yacht Club’s 2028 Caribbean season include:

More U.S. and British Virgin Islands

Frequent calls on Jost van Dyke, Norman Island, Prickly Pear, Leverick Bay, Culebra, Vieques, and other secluded harbors inaccessible to bigger ships.

More round-trip voyages

The majority of voyages are designed as round-trips. With convenient departures from San Juan, St. Thomas, or Palm Beach, guests not only start their yachting experiences in the heart of the Caribbean – they can also enjoy simpler flight arrangements and seamless embarkation.

Extended overnight stays in St. Barths

Nearly every voyage includes full days and an overnight stay in chic St. Barths, giving guests ample time to fully enjoy the island’s celebrated dining, shopping, beaches, and nightlife.

Full Moon Parties at Trellis Bay

Four voyages align with the iconic Full Moon Party at Trellis Bay on Beef Island. This monthly celebration of local music, fire dancers, and Caribbean cuisine is accessible only to yachts, and a not-to-miss SeaDream Caribbean experience.

Yachting Land Adventures

SeaDream’s signature Yachting Land Adventures includes access to exclusive golf courses, guided snorkeling adventures, and an evening visit to the spectacular Bioluminescent Bay in Vieques, Puerto Rico.

New Exclusive Destinations

In 2028, SeaDream will call on Port St. Charles, Barbados, for the first time, adding a day of leisure at this luxury marina resort. SeaDream will also visit St. Pierre, Martinique for the first time.

Longer Southern Caribbean Voyages

Four new 10- and 11-day voyages reach islands farther south, offering deeper cultural immersion and exclusive experiences such as an evening Dinner Beach Party at Carambola Beach Club in St. Kitts.

All voyages include SeaDream’s signature Champagne & Caviar Splash® beach party, where chilled champagne and caviar are served in the surf, followed by a lavish beach barbeque.

Guests also enjoy complimentary use of SeaDream’s Marina and watersports equipment, including jet skis, paddleboards, and the first and only water slides in the cruise industry to take you from ship to sea.

www.seadream.com