L’Occitane Hospitality Champions Sustainable Luxury at Independent Hotel Show Miami

Renowned for its Provençal heritage and commitment to sustainability, L’Occitane en Provence Hospitality is set to make a major impact at this year’s Independent Hotel Show Miami, taking place on September 17–18, 2025 at Booth 433. The brand will spotlight its eco-conscious approach to luxury and unveil new initiatives designed to elevate guest experiences while minimizing environmental impact.

Driving the Conversation on Sustainable Spa & Hospitality

A key highlight of the show will be the keynote session:

“Redefining Sustainable Luxury: Spas and Hospitality as Drivers of Positive Change,” led by Marina Glover, Global Spa Director at L’Occitane. She will be joined by wellness industry leaders, including the team behind Le Couvent des Minimes, the world’s first ECOCERT-certified Sustainable Wellbeing Centre. Together, they’ll explore how spas can evolve into sustainability champions and revenue drivers for modern hotels.

Global Expansion with Purpose

From Europe to Asia, L’Occitane Hospitality continues to scale its presence with mindful partnerships. In South Korea, the brand has launched its signature Verveine collection at Shilla Stay, offering premium amenities in 400ml eco-pump dispensers made from 100% recycled and recyclable materials. This marks a significant step in the brand’s mission to reduce single-use plastics across all its hospitality touchpoints.

Honouring Housekeeping Heroes

In July, L’Occitane hosted a heartfelt event in Geneva for members of the Association Suisse des Gouvernantes, celebrating the unsung heroes of luxury hospitality. Housekeeping professionals were treated to skincare consultations, hands-on gift-making workshops, and well-deserved recognition—reinforcing L’Occitane’s belief in caring for those who care for others.

New Eco-Conscious Amenity Lines Launching Soon

Continuing its sustainability journey, L’Occitane will soon unveil two luxurious new amenity collections for premium hotels:

• Jasmin Bergamote – A sophisticated blend of jasmine, bergamot, mandarin, cedarwood, and sandalwood, capturing the radiance of southern France.

• Lavande Blanche – A soft, tranquil fusion of white lavender and white musk, inspired by the blooming lavender fields of Provence.

Both ranges are crafted with plant-based formulas and sustainably designed packaging, ideal for four- and five-star properties seeking to align with modern eco-luxury trends.

A Trusted Partner in Global Hospitality

With over 25 years of experience, L’Occitane Hospitality is a trusted partner to leading hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and spas worldwide. Its curated collections and signature scents transport guests straight to the heart of Provence—offering a sensory journey infused with sustainability and soul.

https://spa.loccitane.com/pages/hotel-amenities