Singapore Airlines Raises $3 Million For Singapore-Based Charities

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) SG60 SIA Cares 2025 fundraising campaign targeted and has raised $3 million, benefitting more than 1,600 children and youth with disabilities and developmental needs across Singapore.

During the three-month-long campaign, SIA rallied its corporate partners, members of the public, and staff, who collectively donated $1.5 million. The Airline matched this amount dollar-for-dollar, doubling the total to $3 million. The total amount will go to Singapore-based social service agencies AWWA and Rainbow Centre, as well as over 200 programmes supported by Community Chest.

The Singapore Government’s SG Gives matching grant1 will provide an additional $3 million to support key social and community programmes in Singapore. This brings the total impact of the SG60 SIA Cares fundraising initiative to $6 million.

Mr Chew Sutat, Community Chest’s Chairman, Mr J R Karthikeyan, AWWA’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Chew Kei-Jin, Rainbow Centre’s Vice-President, Board of Governors, received a cheque for $3 million from SIA Chief Executive Officer Mr Goh Choon Phong at today’s SG60 SIA Cares Open House in the SIA Training Centre. Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, who was the guest-of-honour at the Open House, witnessed the presentation.

AWWA will direct the funds towards its Community Integration Service, which supports over 300 students in mainstream schools and more than 470 students with multiple disabilities and autism at AWWA School at Napiri and AWWA School at Bedok. The funds will enhance AWWA’s therapy services, independent living skills training, holistic curriculum reviews, access accommodation, and complementary co-curricular activities, promoting greater community inclusion and enabling students of different abilities to participate more fully in society.

Mr J R Karthikeyan, Chief Executive Officer, AWWA, said: “Since starting Singapore’s first school for students with multiple disabilities in 1979, AWWA has remained committed to improving the participation of students of all abilities with holistic learning experiences that maximise their potential. The provision of high-quality services and greater inclusion require the efforts of many helping hands, and we are grateful to Singapore Airlines and its partners for their compassion and spirit of giving that will go a long way in supporting our collective efforts of strengthening our social compact together.”

Rainbow Centre will utilise the funds to strengthen its Special Education Programme across its Admiral Hill, Margaret Drive, and Yishun Park campuses. This will benefit over 900 children and youth with autism or multiple disabilities by enhancing the quality of Rainbow Centre’s person-centered education, care and intervention services. These tailored approaches aim to address each beneficiary’s unique developmental needs and equip them with critical skills for greater independence and improved quality of life.

Ms Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director, Rainbow Centre, said: “Building an inclusive community is not something we can do alone. As Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence, we are reminded of the strength we find in coming together. We are deeply grateful to Singapore Airlines for believing in our mission and in the potential of every child. Their generous contribution will strengthen our special education programmes and help the children and youths we serve grow, thrive, and lead meaningful lives.”

Community Chest will channel the funds received to address underserved and critical social needs, empowering every person to live with dignity in a caring and inclusive society. This includes support for children with special needs, youth-at-risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions, and seniors and families needing assistance.

Mr Chew Sutat, Chairman, Community Chest, said: “Singapore Airlines has been a steadfast partner of Community Chest, and their sustainable philanthropy efforts exemplify how corporates can rally their networks in creative ways to give back to the community. They have not only rallied their partners, staff, and the public to raise these funds in need, but have also matched these contributions dollar-for-dollar. These donations will go towards empowering over 1,600 children and youth with disabilities at AWWA and Rainbow Centre as well as help fund over 200 critical social service programmes for persons with disabilities, mental health conditions, low-income families and elderly causes through Community Chest. We encourage more businesses to partner with us in multi-year giving to uplift lives.”

Mr Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines, said: “We are grateful to our partners, the public, and our staff for their generosity, which helped us raise $1.5 million. With SIA’s dollar-for-dollar matching, the total donation doubles to $3 million. Leveraging the Singapore Government’s SG60 matching grant, the total impact reaches $6 million, supporting initiatives that transform lives, care for those in need, and strengthen communities.

“This effort reflects our long-standing commitment to Singapore’s social service agencies. The funds will enhance programmes at AWWA and Rainbow Centre, empowering young people with vital life skills and opportunities for greater independence and inclusion. Additionally, it will support Community Chest’s broader initiatives benefitting society at large.”

Please refer to Annexe A for the list of corporate donors, and Annexe B for more details on AWWA, Community Chest, and Rainbow Centre.