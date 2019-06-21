Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an, opens in home of the Terracotta Warriors

The Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an has opened in one of China’s most historic cities.

Owned by Zhongda Zhongfangxin Proprietary Company, the hotel elevates luxury by connecting guests to the destination’s rich way of life through a contemporary take on local culture, history and cuisine.

Known as ‘the cradle of Chinese civilization’, Xi’an is the ancient provincial capital of Shaanxi located in the central-north-western region of China.

With a history that spans thousands of years, Xi’an is one of China’s four ancient capitals and the former home to thirteen imperial Chinese dynasties.

The city marks the eastern end of the ancient Silk Road and today is a key crossroad to one of the country’s most important trading corridors.

It is the home of the country’s 2,000-year-old Terracotta Warriors.

“We are delighted to bring the legendary service of the Ritz-Carlton to Xi’an, a city that blends the majesty of the past with the pulse of the present, and the promise of the future,” said Lisa Holladay, global brand leader for the Ritz-Carlton.

“By creating a unique sense of place while also celebrating the vibrant cultural legacy of the destination, the Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an will offer guests and visitors from around the world a truly authentic experience.”

Ideally located in the business centre of the Gao Xin District, the Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an boasts unique access to a variety of historical and cultural sites, including the Terracotta Warriors, Great Wild Goose Pagoda and old City Walls.

Designed by Remedios Studio, the hotel is imbued with a spirit of timeless luxury that reveals the distinctive soul of the city.

Interiors pay homage to the architecture, history and culture of Xi’an through patterned motifs created by local artisans that offer a thoughtful path towards discovering the hidden parts of the destination.

To further unveil the ancient capital, at the transition from day to night, guests will be treated to traditional pipa music and locally inspired drinks and snacks.

The hotel’s 283 elegantly appointed guestrooms include 31 contemporary suites, designed as refined and relaxing sanctuaries.