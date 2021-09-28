airBaltic launches new flight to Dubai

airBaltic has launched direct flights between Riga and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “We are proud to offer our passengers such a unique destination as Dubai, which now connects the Baltic region with the United Arab Emirates with one of the longest flights on our route map.

“Dubai has been one of the most demanded destinations among our passengers for some time now, and it will be hosting the Expo 2020, which attracts a lot of interest to this city.”

The Latvian airline now connects both cities with four weekly flights.

Hanan Al Aleeli, ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Latvia, added: “I am pleased by the direct flights connectivity between the UAE and Latvia, which will bring new opportunities and closer ties between both countries.

“Inauguration of this flight coincides with the opening of Expo 2020 in Dubai which will further increase the demand for these convenient and necessary flights and provide new options for cooperation.”