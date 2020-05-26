Findlay to step down from chief financial role at easyJet

easyJet has announces that Andrew Findlay will leave the low-cost airline next year.

The chief financial officer is expected to depart in May 2021, and will continue with his existing responsibilities until this time.

The search for his successor will now commence, easyJet said.

Commenting on the announcement, Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said today: “Since I joined in 2017, Andrew and I have worked extremely well together.

“As the longest standing member of the airline management board, Andrew has and continues to provide solid financial steerage and guidance.

“This has been particularly so during recent months when he was quick to secure liquidity and deliver a significant reduction in cash burn.”

He added: “I speak on behalf of my fellow colleagues in that we will be sorry to see him leave next year, however we all look forward to working with Andrew over the coming 12 months as we successfully steer easyJet though this unprecedented times for the industry.

“I would like to thank Andrew for his continued contribution to ensure the long-term success of easyJet.”

The news comes days after easyJet revealed a data breach had compromised nine million passenger records.

On his departure, Findlay said: “Although I have given notice to leave easyJet in a year’s time, I remain fully committed to the business to support Johan and to ensure easyJet successfully weathers this unprecedented time for the airline industry.

“By the end of my notice period I will have been with this great company for almost six years and it will be the right time to pass the financial reins to someone who will help take easyJet into its next chapter.”