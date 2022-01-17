Emirates wows world with latest Expo 2020 ad

Emirates is soaring up and around the Burj Khalifa for another edition of its viral ad campaign, this time taking it one step further with the addition of the Expo 2020 Dubai A380.

The carrier sought to make headlines in August when it took its brand message to new heights atop the tallest building in the world.

This time, the brave stuntwoman is standing at the pinnacle of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar once again, holding up message boards with an invitation to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

She then gestures to her ‘friend,’ the eye-catching Emirates A380 wearing the Expo 2020 Dubai livery, which gracefully soars in the background as she stands on the spire.

The ad also features dynamic aerial views of Dubai and its iconic skyline, and culminates in a flypast over the impressive Al Wasl dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Tim Clark, president Emirates Airline, said: “Now at the halfway mark of its six-month run, the excitement and momentum around Expo 2020 Dubai remain strong.

“Our latest campaign boldly carries the Expo message and invites people to come and experience what is truly the world’s greatest show.”

Take a look below for more:

