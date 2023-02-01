Savor a Romantic Dinner in Santa Fe with 5-Course Menu by Acclaimed Chef Andre Sattler

Santa Fe Foodies Can Enjoy an Intimate Yet Decadent Dinner in Partnership with Beck & Bulow to Celebrate the Romantic Holiday focusing on free-range meats and wild-caught seafood, among others.

From 6:30–10:30 p.m. on February 11, the romantic dining offering will include a reception at The Library, which will include pre-dinner cocktails, East Coast oysters, and light bites followed by dinner at The Anasazi Restaurant. The dinner will consist of a five-course menu and a wine pairing, with menu highlights like Surf & Turf with Wagyu & Truffle Tartare / Raw, Cured Wild Caught Scallop, Wild Snow Crab, Wild Miso Black Cod, Grilled NM Bison Tenderloin, and Pistachio Crème Brulé. The experience will be priced at $250/per person.

WHEN: Saturday, February 11, 2023; 6:30 p.m. reception and 7:30 p.m. seated dinner

WHERE: Hosted at Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi; the welcome reception will be held in The Library and the dinner in The Anasazi Restaurant

Reservations are limited and can be made via Seven Rooms or Anasazi Restaurant’s website here. A 72-hour cancellation policy will be in place. For more information, please call 505-988-3030 or visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/inn-of-the-anasazi-santa-fe.