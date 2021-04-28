Save Future Travel urges government to reopen tourism sector

The Save Future Travel Coalition has written to Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, to urge the swift development of a tourism recovery plan to support the sector in the UK.

The development of such a plan was recommended by the Global Travel Taskforce last November and was referenced again in a report from the body earlier this month.

In their letter, the Save Future Travel Coalition stresses that the plan must be developed without delay, and must recognise the significant value of both outbound and inbound tourism.

Emma Wade, public affairs manager at ABTA, one of the coalition partners, said: “It is important that this plan is developed without delay, outlining clearly how the international travel industry will be supported as the UK’s recovery progresses.

“Within it, the tourism recovery plan should demonstrate how, through financial support to the sector, government can level the playing field with our direct competitors across Europe who have received such support, and also UK industries such as hospitality, leisure and the arts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, the coalition argues ministers must recognise the unique constraints placed on the travel sector and provide a targeted package of financial support.

The government must back the industry, by undertaking a communications campaign to instil confidence in consumers around the eventual return of travel, the coalition said.

“The tourism recovery plan should recognise that every element of the UK’s tourism mix (domestic, inbound and outbound) brings enormous benefits to the UK economy, UK businesses, and UK residents,” added Wade, “and we look forward to hearing how government intends to move forward with its development.”

The Save Future Travel Coalition is made up of 15 leading travel bodies, including ABTA, AITO, LATA, CLIA and UKinbound.