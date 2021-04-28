Alden takes up new leadership role with Accor

Accor has announced the appointment of Stephen Alden to the dual role of chief executive Raffles and Orient Express.

He will take up the position on May 3rd.

Alden will report directly to Sébastien Bazin, Accor chief executive, and will become a member of the group executive committee.

Bazin declared: “We are pleased to welcome Stephen, a highly respected and visionary leader within the international luxury hotel space.

“His experience and expertise will strongly contribute to further building momentum of our Raffles brand and to making the highly anticipated launch of the Orient Express hotel brand a tremendous success.”

Alden most recently created and launched the Dedica Anthology brand in 2017, encompassing a portfolio of nine distinctive properties across Europe.

He will further build both brands through exceptional programming, dedicated team cultures and accelerated growth.

Alden said: “It is a privilege to be taking on the stewardship of these two magnificent brands.

“I am greatly looking forward to this next episode, working closely with all functional and operational teams and leveraging Accor’s exceptional talent and resources globally.

“We have a unique opportunity to accelerate Raffles’ forward momentum, as well as to reignite the Orient Express brand, successfully bringing its glamour and timeless qualities to a new generation of hotels starting with our first property in Rome.”

Stephen trained in Switzerland and moved into the luxury hotel business, where he has focused his career ever since.

With Starwood he opened the St Regis in New York and led the St Regis and Luxury Collection brands globally.

He was chief executive for nine years of Maybourne Hotel Group, whose flagship properties include Claridge’s, the Connaught and the Berkeley.