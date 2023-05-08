SAUDIA SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM - ABU DHABI AND TOURISM MALAYSIA

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, signed two Memorandums of Cooperation (MoC) with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Tourism Malaysia, at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023.

The MoCs will provide a framework in which both entities will be able to collaborate with SAUDIA through its travel service provider “SAUDIA Holidays” and ultimately drive more tourism to the two destinations.

The MoC signing ceremony between SAUDIA and DCT Abu Dhabi, took place at SAUDIA’s ATM stand, in the presence of His Excellency Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi and Mrs. Manal Alshehri, VP Passenger Sales at SAUDIA , with the objective to increase tourism traffic to and from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

With this partnership, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to encourage Saudi nationals and residents to travel to the UAE’s capital, thanks to a series of promotions aimed at everyone, from solo travellers to couples and families. The promotions will coincide with key calendar events such as school holidays, Eid holidays and weekends, including the opportunity to book an early summer vacation to Abu Dhabi. Additional benefits will also be available when booking through the SAUDIA Holidays portal, including discounted flights and accommodation, as well as complimentary theme parks access.

A second MoC was also signed today between SAUDIA and Tourism Malaysia which took place at the airline’s stand at ATM, in the presence of Mrs. Manal Alshehri, VP Passenger Sales at SAUDIA and Dato’ Dr. Ammar Abd. Ghapar, Director General Tourism Malaysia. The mutually beneficial agreement will help further advance SAUDIA’s objectives to strengthen its international presence and bring the world to Saudi Arabia, offering convenient connections and flexibility, increasing tourism to and from the Kingdom and generating greater awareness about Malaysia and its destinations to Saudi residents. This will include a one-year promotion on new products and destinations in Malaysia while Tourism Malaysia will provide 24/7 support and assistance for bookings through “SAUDIA Holidays”.

Mrs. Manal Alshehri said: “It was important for us to be able to give more travel opportunities to Saudi nationals and residents to discover new destinations easily, and it is now possible thanks to these two new partnerships with Abu Dhabi Department of Tourism and Culture, and Tourism Malaysia. We look forward to starting a fruitful with two eminent entities in the tourism industry.”

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with SAUDIA through ‘SAUDIA Holidays’, which gives us a remarkable opportunity to share the diverse experiences Abu Dhabi has to offer to a larger demographic. Historically, the emirate has been a preferred destination for travelers

from Saudi Arabia, and with this momentous venture we aspire to build on our collaborative spirit and provide visitors with an unrivalled holiday experience.”

Honourable Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia said: “This collaboration aims to boost the tourism industry and strengthen economic ties between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We hope that SAUDIA continues to work together with Tourism Malaysia to promote Malaysia as a fascinating holiday destination, highlighting unique cities such as Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.”