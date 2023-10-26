Saudia first to deploy Amadeus Nevio in Middle East

Saudia and Amadeus have announced partnership on the transition to an entirely new generation of simplified and end-to-end retailing technology.

New modular technology, powering business solutions, will help the airline grow revenue, differentiate itself and better serve its guests.

The national flag-carrier of Saudi Arabia has shared its plan to be even more traveler-centric by becoming one of the first airlines to collaborate with Amadeus as it launches Amadeus Nevio, a new modular offering for end-to-end airline retailing, servicing and delivery.

These new offerings would allow Saudia to transform every aspect of its operations to become more guest-centric in full alignment with the IATA vision of a more dynamic and modern shopping experience.

With the move to Amadeus Nevio, the airline would be able to offer guests more relevant and personalized travel experiences that include its own and partner products, like hotel, airport and destination services.

Dynamically priced offers will help Saudia gain competitive advantage by presenting granular pricing options to its guests that best suit their particular needs.

Saudia intends to use Amadeus technology to distribute its advanced merchandising offers through the widest possible distribution channels, supporting end-to-end NDC booking flows.

Saudia is looking to modernize every aspect of its guest experience, from digital touchpoints to its contact centre and airport service points so guests can self-serve digitally if they choose.

For example, by directly using a mobile app, guests could easily add or remove ancillary services.

In order to maximize the potential of its transformation, Saudia has also opted to modernize how it plans its network and schedules.

Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) will help Saudia predict potential disruption to build flight schedules that deliver better on-time performance and are more aligned to competitive market dynamics.

Arved von zur Muehlen, chief commercial officer, Saudia, said: “We want to refocus every aspect of our business around the guest, which is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“From the offers we make, to the schedules we operate and the level of flexible and personalized service we provide across all our touchpoints.

“We want every aspect of the Saudia experience to delight our guests. Amadeus Nevio would give us new levels of flexibility and the ability to achieve this throughout our entire operation.”

Amadeus and Saudia will work together on Saudia’s transition from the Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System based on today’s existing industry standards to Amadeus Nevio, built around new offer and order principles.

Smart bridging means the airline can ensure business continuity and transition at its own pace.

Saudia will also have access to dedicated support and consulting from new co-located Innovation Centres, where joint Amadeus and Saudia teams will work to ensure the flag carrier achieves maximum value from the retail transformation and allowing Saudia to develop and implement new capabilities in days.

Maher Koubaa, executive vice president, airlines, EMEA, Amadeus, said: “We are excited to partner with Saudia as one of the first launching airlines of Amadeus Nevio.

“With our latest technology, we are putting the traveler centricity at the core of our offering, allowing airlines to achieve an outstanding end-to-end experience.

“With this new technology the entire experience can now be traveler-centric and that’s hugely exciting.”