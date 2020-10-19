Spanish archipelagos strike tourism deal with central government

The Spanish government has reached an agreement with the regional governments of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands on a protocol to establish travel corridors with European countries.

The deal has been established to allow the mobility of travellers in order to reactivate tourism in the two Spanish archipelagos without putting the public at risk.

The Covid-19 pandemic is now the biggest challenge that the tourism industry has ever encountered.

Besides the health impact, the social paralysis has had severe economic consequences.

Both the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands have been impacted heavily due to the regions’ focus on tourism and dependency on airlift.

The travel industry directly accounts for a third of GDP in both regions; with the UK being the main source market in the Canary Islands; and the second source market for the Balearic Islands.

There continues to be an appetite to travel to both the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands as long as reliable safety measures are guaranteed.

The tourism corridor protocol is a programme based on the implementation of measures that will safeguard public health and minimise the risks associated with tourism mobility.

Travellers arriving from regions with an accumulated infection rate of more than 50 per 100,000 inhabitants during the previous 14 days will need to undergo an active infection diagnostic test 48 hours before flying and present a negative test result to be able to travel.

Those coming from source markets with an accumulated infection rate of 50 or less over the prior 14-day period will not be required to undergo a test prior to arrival.

Prior to departure, all travellers will also undergo an active infection diagnostic test (preferably a rapid antigen test if so agreed, otherwise a PCR test) before leaving the islands.

This testing effort seeks to guarantee that travellers returning from these regions will not face quarantines on their return.

The regional governments of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will - at no cost to the traveller - provide the necessary resources for fulfilling any required quarantine processes with agreements already in place with accommodation establishments across the islands.

This proposal therefore also covers the services required for any travellers that test positive for Covid-19.

Cases potentially requiring any kind of healthcare or hospital admission due to the development of serious symptoms will also be fully covered by the respective health care services in the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands.