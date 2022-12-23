SAS announces two new routes from Aalborg and Gothenburg to New York from April 2023 — Following this route expansion, residents in Aalborg and Gothenburg will be able to fly directly to New York three times weekly with SAS’ latest addition to their fleet – the Airbus A321 Long Range.

“As part of SAS’ strategy to strengthen the regional offering in Scandinavia, we are pleased to add intercontinental routes from Gothenburg and Aalborg. We see a demand from secondary cities and are delighted to connect even more parts of the world. The Airbus A321 Long Range is a slightly smaller long-distance aircraft and perfect in size for servicing the regional markets. Having a comfortable way of traveling with fewer stops to exciting cities such as New York, is something we believe will be highly valued by our travelers,” says Erik Westman, EVP & CCO, Network and Revenue management.

Gothenburg and Aalborg with its surrounding regions offer a range of activities for leisure travelers as well as being home to many companies with international touchpoints, making the new routes relevant for both business and leisure travelers.

The new routes complement SAS’ other four routes to New York and SAS will offer a total of five daily departures from Scandinavia to New York.

The flights will operate throughout the summer 2023 season and will return for the summer 2024 program.