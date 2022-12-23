Royal Caribbean launches 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises

On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages

From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean. Highlights include the highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, sailing Eastern and Western vacations year-round from Miami, Florida, a first with Symphony of the Seas making its Big Apple debut when it sails from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey, Freedom of the Seas heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Harmony of the Seas returning to the cruise line’s new, net-zero terminal in Galveston, Texas. The 2024-2025 year-long and summer Caribbean cruises are now open for bookings here.

Adventurers will have more than 20 destinations to choose from, including Roatan, Honduras; Charotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti. In fact, most cruises include one or both of the private destinations.

Whether it’s chilling beachside or taking on adrenaline-pumping thrills, vacationers will find it all on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Thrill-seekers can put their courage to the test by plunging down the tallest waterslide in North America – one of 11 next-level waterslides in Thrill Waterpark – floating up to 450 feet in the air in the Up, Up & Away helium balloon; conquering the Caribbean’s largest wave pool; and more. Those looking to chill can kick back at Chill Island on the famed white sand beaches and by the crystal-clear waters or at the new Hideaway Beach, the adults-only oasis with an expansive pool, private cabanas with pools and unmatched views of the ocean, opening on the private island in the next year.

In sun-kissed Labadee, Haiti, adventurers have five stunning shorelines and beautiful mountain backdrops in store. This slice of paradise, located on the northern coast of Haiti, is an idyllic destination with adventures for everyone, from a jolt of adrenaline on the world’s longest overwater zipline to tranquility on the pristine beaches, to exploring rich culture while hearing the fascinating history of the peninsula and meeting local crafters and artisans.

With a wide range of one-of-a-kind and memorable adventures across eight different ships, vacations spanning the best of the Caribbean and beyond, and two private destinations each offering its own unique and unforgettable getaway, families are in for their most memorable vacations in 2024-2025.

Year-round 2024-2025 Caribbean Cruises Highlights

Wonder of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando, Florida (Port Canaveral)

The world’s largest cruise ship will continue to call Port Canaveral home year-round for 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises. The newest ship of the revolutionary Oasis Class features adventure across eight action-packed, signature neighborhoods, like the most epic Ultimate Family Suite and the cruise line’s first Southern restaurant – The Mason Jar – and the first Suite Neighborhood on an Oasis Class ship. The adventure extends to the destinations vacationers can visit, including Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Harmony of the Seas – Sailing from Galveston, Texas

The first full year of nonstop Oasis Class adventures from Texas is on its way, as the award-winning ship heads back to Galveston, Texas, to sail 6- to 8-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises – also marking the first time travelers can visit the private island destination from the state. From top to bottom and across seven unique neighborhoods, vacationers have in store fan favorites like The Perfect Storm, a trio of thrilling multistory waterslides, the nine-story zip line and twin FlowRider surf simulators. Sailing from Texas’ newest terminal and the world’s first zero-energy facility of its kind, the Lone Star State’s ultimate family vacation will also whisk families and travelers of all ages to tropical destinations like Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.

Summer 2024 Caribbean Cruises Highlights

Symphony of the Seas – Sailing from Bayonne, New Jersey (Cape Liberty)

For the first time, New York’s backyard will be home to this Oasis Class favorite for the summer. Known for cutting-edge, original entertainment across air, ice, water and theater, one-of-a-kind thrills and more, Symphony’s 7-night cruises to The Bahamas will have plenty to keep adventurers on the edge of their seats. The memory-making experiences in store range from theatrical hit Hairspray to the tallest slide at sea and the coolest way to travel 10 decks from the Sports Deck to the Boardwalk neighborhood, The Ultimate Abyss, and the ultimate of thrill and chill on Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Freedom of the Seas – Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Port Everglades)

The Royal Amplified ship, boasting a $116 million lineup of experiences introduced in 2020 for adults and kids alike, will sail from Fort Lauderdale on a series of 7- to 8-night cruises to a combination of destinations in the Western and Eastern Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and the Southern Caribbean. The adventures on deck include the The Perfect Storm, a duo of highspeed waterslides; Splashaway Bay, the kids aqua park nearby the resort-style pool where parents can kick back; and a lineup of restaurants, bars and lounges like the cruise line’s first twist on its Italian trattoria– Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen – and poolside bar The Lime & Coconut. Taking the adventure ashore, vacationers can set their sights on visiting places like private destination Labadee in Haiti, Maarten’s Philipsburg and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Liberty of the Seas – Sailing from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

Vacationers in the Northeast have in store even more ways to make the most of their summer vacations, with a varied combination of 4-night, 5-night and 9-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada and New England. With their pick of short getaways or longer escapes, thrill seekers can set their sights on visiting culture-rich locales like Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada, Philipsburg, and Labadee, among many others.

Adventure of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando (Port Canaveral)

One of the most beloved Royal Caribbean ships will live up to its name once again as the action-packed ship, featuring thrills like the FlowRider surf simulator and dual racer waterslides, continues cruising from Port Canaveral year-round. The lineup includes 6- and 8-night vacations that explore the Southern, Eastern or Western Caribbean and The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee, Charlotte Amalie; and Oranjestad, Aruba.

Vision of the Seas – Sailing from Baltimore

Joining the Royal Caribbean ships sailing from the East Coast, Vision will continue to cruise from Baltimore, which makes for another gateway to the Caribbean for vacationers. During the summer, adventure seekers can head to Bermuda, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas or Canada and New England on 5- and 9-night cruises. The winter brings a new set of adventures to choose from, 8-night vacations to The Bahamas and 12 nights in the Southern Caribbean with visits to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Castries, St. Lucia; and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis.

Enchantment of the Seas – Sailing from Tampa, Florida

Vacationers are in for an intimate vacation experience full of ways to explore a variety of different destinations, with Enchantment’s return to Tampa. There’s plenty to discover on a series of destination-rich 7-night Western Caribbean cruises and three 7-night Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay adventures.