Mariage Frères’ NOËL LUCKY® Christmas Collection of Tea & Pastries Has Arrived

As the festive season approaches, Mariage Frères invites tea lovers and gourmands alike to step into a world of wonder with its enchanting NOËL LUCKY® Christmas Collection for 2025. This year, the Parisian tea house blends joy, elegance, and a hint of magic into every sip and bite, transforming winter rituals into unforgettable moments.

A Calendar of Christmas Cheer

For those who delight in counting down to Christmas, the NOËL LUCKY® Christmas Tea Calendar is a treasure trove of discovery. Designed as a checkerboard of silver, pink, and gold, it conceals 25 petite drawers — each hiding a different premium tea, from rare harvests to exclusive blends.

Wrapped with a white satin ribbon and crafted to double as a keepsake box, the calendar embodies Mariage Frères’ signature mix of refinement and whimsy. Behind every drawer lies a journey into the world of JARDIN PREMIER® teas, ensuring every morning until Christmas is infused with a new flavour and a touch of anticipation.

Haute Pâtisserie for the Holiday Table

No festive table is complete without a show-stopping dessert, and Mariage Frères presents not one, but two exquisite bûches de Noël — each infused with its iconic teas.

The Bûche NOËL LUCKY® with MARCO POLO® Black Tea is a chocolate lover’s dream: rich mousse infused with the legendary black tea, layered with pomegranate-raspberry cream, crunchy praline hazelnuts, and topped with silky Bourbon vanilla chantilly.

Equally dazzling is the Bûche NOËL LUCKY® with MATCHA & YUZU, a vibrant green-and-white creation where Japanese yuzu mousse meets caramelised hazelnuts, matcha sponge, lemon-yuzu confit, and airy matcha chantilly. Both are designed to serve 6–8 guests and promise to elevate any Christmas gathering into an artful celebration.

Festive Flavours in a Cup

Completing the collection are two captivating Royal Fairy Teas®, offering warmth and charm to chilly afternoons.

The NOËL IMPÉRIAL, a velvety blue tea blended with juicy fruits, noble spices, and a whisper of bergamot, comes in a regal blue-and-white striped canister gilded in gold. Meanwhile, the NOËL MAJESTÉ® — a caffeine-free rooibos infused with fruits and spices — is presented in a striking pink-and-gold canister, perfect for evenings by the fire.

Both blends embody the spirit of the season: comforting, celebratory, and utterly enchanting.

A Season of Elegance

This holiday, Mariage Frères once again proves that tea is more than a drink — it’s an experience. With its NOËL LUCKY® collection of teas and pastries, the maison invites you to indulge in the beauty and joy of Christmas, one sip and one bite at a time.

For more information and to purchase visit : www.mariagefreres.com