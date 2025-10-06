InterContinental debuts in Hokkaido with the Opening of Sapporo’s first international luxury hotel

InterContinental, the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand, continues its legacy of pioneering in new destinations with the opening of InterContinental Sapporo, offering guests rich cultural discovery in one of Japan’s most captivating destinations.

Sapporo, located on Hokkaido – Japan’s northernmost island – is renowned as a world-class winter resort destination with scenic ski slopes, a distinct culinary scene, and its status as a UNESCO Creative City of Media Arts. InterContinental Sapporo serves as an ideal gateway for guests to connect to the cultural heartbeat of the city, set within the Nakajima Park area and moments from the vibrant Susukino entertainment district. The guest journey has been designed around the brand’s vision of facilitating cultural discovery, leaning on unrivalled concierge knowledge to deliver rich experiences for modern day travellers.

Occupying the 9th to 14th floors of the striking Lilac Square complex, the new-build hotel features 149 guestrooms, including 13 suites, with city, park, and river views from upper floors along the Toyohira River. The interior design fuses residential luxury with the natural beauty of Sapporo, drawing on the colours and textures of Hokkaido’s landscapes, beginning with its greenery-filled lobby lounge, fireplace, and outdoor terrace on level 9 abundant in plants and alfresco lounge areas overlooking the park.

Gastronomy Inspired by Hokkaido’s Bounty

InterContinental Sapporo continues its philosophy of harmonious nature and design, with three distinctive dining destinations each inspired by its surrounds. Sawaka, an omakase-style specialty restaurant, fuses Japanese aesthetics with global culinary technique in a Chef’s Choice course menu. Techniques such as charcoal grilling and low-temperature cooking bring out the best of the ingredients from local Hokkaido and around the world, with a focus on igniting all five senses. Guests can also choose to dine at countertop, offering a lively atmosphere with the sounds and aromas of the kitchen. AuBlanc, an all-day bistronomy-style restaurant, combines the friendliness of a local bistro with the delicacy of gastronomy, offering everything from a vibrant breakfast buffet to refined evening dining, and even a bakery. Norva Lounge & Bar, an artfully designed retreat with a fire lounge and forest lounge, offers guests traditional afternoon teas by day and inventive cocktails by night.

Guest amenities include a 20-metre indoor heated pool on level 9 with views across the city, as well as a 24-hour fitness centre.

Elevating the experience is the Club InterContinental lounge located on the top floor of the hotel, offering a serene space for breakfast, evening drinks and Club InterContinental’s signature perks from private check-in to twilight refreshments.

InterContinental Sapporo joins a global portfolio of over 231 InterContinental hotels – including 10 in Japan – and a growing collection of stay experiences across IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury & lifestyle portfolio, including Six Senses, Kimpton, Vignette and Hotel Indigo – with the Regent brand to debut in Japan in 2028.