Namibia’s Hidden Gem Goes Global: O&L Taps PC Agency for US & UK PR

The largest and most established hospitality company in Namibia, O&L Leisure - part of the century-old Ohlthaver & List Group - has appointed The PC Agency, the world’s luxury travel consultancy to oversee its international PR and brand reputation strategy. Following a major strategic refocusing and rebrand earlier this year, the group is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of two new properties, giving guests the opportunity to explore even more of Namibia’s most captivating regions.

The PC Agency will drive global brand awareness, positioning the group as the ultimate gateway to Namibia’s most extraordinary corners – from desert dunes to riverbanks – curating seamless, luxury-led journeys rooted in community. The strategy will focus on attracting high-value UK and US travellers seeking immersive, bucket-list experiences.

Home to the largest population of free roaming cheetahs, the iconic African ‘Big Five’, and natural wonders such as the world’s oldest desert, Namibia is Africa at its most captivating. O&L Leisure offers the most stylish and adventurous way to explore these soul-stirring landscapes. Strengthening its position as a premier luxury travel provider, O&L Leisure introduced a private aircraft fleet in May 2025, offering guests seamless access to Namibia’s diverse and dramatic landscapes. This elevated connectivity between lodges unlocks a rare opportunity to complete the Big Five experience in a single, unforgettable journey - something few destinations in Africa can offer.

Proudly owned by the Ohlthaver & List Group, founded in 1919, O&L Leisure is deeply rooted in Namibia, offering an authentic and heartfelt hospitality experience. The group has four distinct locations across the country: Mokuti Etosha in the north, Midgard Otjihavera Windhoek, in central Namibia, Strand Hotel Swakopmund on the coast and Chobe Water Villas set on the Zambezi river. O&L Leisure is also the largest privately owned employer in the country, embodying Namibian hospitality at its finest; and, its investment in eco-initiatives - such as intelligent energy systems, local procurement, and cultural preservation - sets a gold standard in sustainable African travel.

Maryke Van Lill, Marketing General Manager, comments: “We are delighted to start our work with The PC Agency, as we continue to share Namibia with the world - through our eyes and our story. With the launch of SkyBoma at Mokuti Etosha, the arrival of our own dedicated aircraft, and plans to expand into two extraordinary new regions, we’re creating even more immersive ways for travellers to experience Namibia. Our brand is a reflection of Namibia itself - rich in culture, rooted in place, and shaped by nature. With the support of The PC Agency, we’re ready to bring Namibia’s untamed beauty to a broader global audience.”

Paul Charles, Founder & CEO of The PC Agency, added: “It is a privilege to build the O&L Leisure reputation and brand in the US and UK markets. Namibia is a destination rich in wildlife, culture and dramatic landscapes and O&L Leisure undoubtedly embodies its spirit. We are delighted to shine a global spotlight on this historic hospitality group and inspire more travellers to journey across Namibia with O&L Leisure.”

The group also unveiled SkyBoma, an elevated new dining experience at its Mokuti Etosha location - with these exciting developments O&L Leisure’s expansion is on a stratospheric rise. The SkyBoma, a new immersive dining set to open in October 2025, is elevated above the surrounding landscape, offering a contemporary take on the traditional bush dinner combining wide-open views, a refined Namibian menu, and a strong sense of place. O&L Leisure invites travellers to experience Namibia through its four unique properties, each offering a distinct perspective of the country’s breathtaking landscapes and rich heritage:

Mokuti Etosha - Africa Re-Imagined

Mokuti Etosha redefines the African safari experience, located just 40 metres from the Etosha National Park’s Von Lindequist Gate - one of the best-known regions for cheetah sightings. Soon to be enhanced by the highly anticipated arrival of the SkyBoma dining experience, the property offers 114 rooms that blend timeless natural beauty with contemporary luxury. With modern design elements rooted in African heritage, Mokuti Etosha invites guests to enjoy an elevated safari escape enriched by authentic cultural encounters.



Chobe Water Villas Zambezi - Where Heaven Meets Earth

The most luxurious of the group’s properties, Chobe Water Villas acts as a sanctuary where two mighty rivers converge, forming a wetland paradise that embodies sustainability, diversity and breathtaking scenery. Found on the banks of the Chobe River at the very tip of Namibia’s Zambezi region - home to four of the Big Five and 430 species of bird - this luxury destination presents 16 beautiful villas, providing guests with the ultimate spot to watch elephant and buffalo roam. Chobe Water Villas offer all-inclusive luxury, each of the 16 villas offer a 180-degree view of the mesmerising wetland and bushland sanctuary that comprises the Chobe River - with terraces both at the front and the back, guests will never miss the sunrise or set. Stand out experiences include morning game drives, river safaris, day trips to Victoria Falls and much more.

Midgard Otjihavera Windhoek - A Sense of Belonging

Built in 1937, Midgard blends historic charm with the warmth of authentic Namibian farm life - where every wall tells a story and the spirit of generations past and present lives on. As O&L Leisure’s original property, it retains a number of unique heritage features, including Namibia’s only amphitheatre - a striking venue built in the 1980s that continues to host open-air entertainment. Offering mini safaris on horseback, Midgard’s proximity to the country’s capital allows it to serve as the group’s central hub while also providing standout experiences. Midgard is nestled in the untouched Otjihavera Mountains and its 84-room lodge sits within expansive, scenic grounds, offering guests a distinct sense of place and connection in the heart of Namibia.

Strand Hotel Swakopmund - Where Ocean Meets Desert

Strand Hotel Swakopmund is a 125-room landmark boasting five F&B venues, from A-grade beer and meat pairings to freshly sourced seafood, all located on the historic Mole - surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on three sides and the Namib Desert dunes on the fourth. This striking location offers one of Namibia’s most dramatic natural settings. The hotel features five distinct food and beverage venues—from expertly paired craft beer and grilled meats to freshly sourced seafood—each celebrating the region’s culinary richness. Guests can unwind at the state-of-the-art Atlantic Spa, where tailored treatments rejuvenate both body and mind. Whether for a family traveller or an adventure enthusiast, Strand Hotel is a gateway to unforgettable local experiences—ballooning over the dunes, skydiving above the coastline, sandboarding the desert slopes, and so much more.

With Namibia facing growing tourism demand, O&L Leisure prioritises low-impact luxury - developing green infrastructure, supporting local communities, and preserving natural resources. The group’s investment in eco-initiatives - such as intelligent energy systems, local procurement, and cultural preservation - sets a gold standard in sustainable African travel. As O&L expands to new regions, this conservation-first mindset will remain at the heart of its mission: to share Namibia’s beauty without compromising its future.

With The PC Agency boosting its reputation, O&L Leisure is poised to captivate the global stage and redefine African travel, inviting the world to discover Namibia’s untamed beauty through its signature style of luxury, authenticity, and unforgettable stays.

HOW: Rates for Mokuti Etosha & Strand Hotel Swakopmund start from £291 ($395 USD) B&B on a nightly basis. Rates for Chobe Water Villas start at £810 ($1100 USD) all inclusive on a nightly basis. Rates for Midgard start at £205 ($278 USD) B&B on a nightly basis. For more information, please visit https://www.ol-leisure.com/