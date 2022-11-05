Santa’s Search for the Perfect Holiday Hideaway with Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

This festive season, guests can enjoy the gift of travel once again with Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas. With so many enchanting escapes to choose from, Santa has been busy flying across the globe in search of magic and merriment for Anantara guests to enjoy with loved ones this yuletide.

From life sized “snow globe” accommodation in the jungles of Thailand where little ones can snuggle up beneath a blanket of stars, to the sugarloaf shores of the Indian Ocean where sandy snowmen can be found, here are Santa’s top picks for the perfect holiday hideaway…

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

What better way to start Christmas day than by watching Santa and his helpers sail across the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf with Dubai’s iconic skyline in the distance? The only resort in the UAE with overwater villas, festive sunseekers can wake up to expansive sea views as Santa glides up and down the resort’s private shoreline in his Longtail boat. Following this spectacular arrival, guests will be treated to a special “Cresendo Christmas Day Brunch” with delicious dishes from around the world as carollers sing classic Christmas hits. New Year’s Eve celebrations will take place at The Beach House, just one of the resort’s nine bars and restaurants, with a dazzling number of live cooking stations to ensure all tastes are catered for. There will be music, dancing, merriment and more as guests toast the New Year and enjoy all the delights of this luxury seafront haven on Palm Jumeirah.

For more information on Anantara The Palm Dubai’s festive offering T: +971 4 567 8888 or E: [email protected]



Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Guest’s imaginations can run wild this Christmas at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas as fairy tales come true on the sugar loaf shores of this remote tropical island. From a scuba diving Santa swimming by as guests dine underwater at SEA restaurant, to the lighting of an enchanted Christmas palm tree enshrined by a canopy of twinkling lights, families won’t believe the Maldivian magic of Kihavah. There will be Christmas Eve cocktails and a dinner on the beach, as well as celebratory pool parties with food stations, DJs and live entertainment. For a truly unique way to begin 2023, guests can sail into the New Year aboard Anantara’s Ocean Whisperer yacht at sunset, exploring local islands and untouched sandbanks before popping the Champagne as fireworks soar above the Indian Ocean as the clock strikes midnight.

For more information on Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas’ Island Mystique package T: +960 664 4111 or E: [email protected]

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

For a Christmas like no other, guests can journey deep into the mountains of northern Thailand for a stay at the enchanting Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp. The resort’s world-famous jungle bubbles will be transformed into giant snow globe bedrooms complete with candy cane decorations, traditional Christmas trees and an abundance of presents. Families can sleep beneath the stars surrounded by nature, whilst keeping a watchful eye for Santa’s sleigh, as well as roaming elephants! To bring the resort’s sustainable ethos to life, this year will see the very first “A Gift of Mother Nature Christmas Day Brunch”. Guests will be joined by resort chefs in the tropical surrounds of the “Suan Sai Jai” garden as they prepare a wholesome feast made using locally sourced, garden-fresh ingredients. From Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, there will be moments of wonder that truly capture the holiday spirit, including a sumptuous six-course dinner with all the trimmings, carols sung by the Chiang Saen Church Choir, Santa’s arrival on a Royal Enfield sidecar and a traditional Bai Sri “good luck” ceremony to ring in 2023, followed by a spectacular fireworks display set to live music.

For more information on Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort’s Mekhong Explorer Festive package T: +66 2 365 9110 or E: [email protected]

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara



For an alternative festive break that focuses on fitness, wellness and rejuvenation, guests at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara can reset in an Omani oasis surrounded by the azures of the ocean and miles of endless white sand. A host of expert wellness practitioners will curate innovative programmes, from yoga and Ayurveda to Thai boxing and tennis, to help guests set fitness and wellness goals for 2023. The resort’s Anantara Spa will serve as a sanctuary where guests can reflect on the year that has passed and set intentions for 2023, whilst indulging in Thai massages, detoxifying hammams and festive themed treatments, including The Frankincense Ritual that rebalances the body with Salalah’s most precious fragrant oil.

For more information on Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara’s festive wellness offering T: +968 2322 8222 or E: [email protected]

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel

Anantara Palazzo Naiadi, a palatial hotel set in the heart of ancient Rome, will make the pages of a children’s story book comes to life this Christmas with a series of ornate decorations and candlelit displays to conjure the magic of festive favourites. This year, guests will delight in waking up on Christmas morning to a spectacular Christmas tree by renowned porcelain designer, Rosenthal. Recognising their high quality porcelain collections and design objects, the interior design duo, Salvatore Nicosia and Stefano Liardo, have created a magnificent tree inspired by Rosenthal Studio Line’s latest collection. Taking pride of place in the centre of the lobby, snow white porcelain ornaments will adorn the towering tree, encased by a dazzling 3D

light display in the shape of a giant present and wrapped in a spectacular bow that will sparkle and delight in a rainbow of festive colours. The Rosenthal tree will serve as the centrepiece to a series of magical happenings, from sumptuous gala dinners with a tasting menu by new Executive Chef, Heros de Agostinis, to themed cocktails accompanied by live music at the iconic Lobby Bar. New Year’s celebrations will commence with a Gran Gala dinner on 31st of December followed by a delectable brunch on 1st January at La Fontana Ristorante with its spectacular views of the bustling Piazza della Repubblica as musicians add a sense of occasion to proceedings. Little ones will be invited to unlock the secrets of the hotel’s “temptation room” where an array of sweet treats and pastries to rival the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy await.

For more information on Anantara Palazzo Naiadi Rome Hotel’s festive offering T: +39 06 489 381 or E: [email protected]