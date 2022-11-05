Offset CO₂ emissions directly on board with Lufthansa

Lufthansa passengers can offset the CO₂ emissions of their flight directly on board. The offer is available immediately on all Lufthansa flights worldwide with Internet connectivity.

After a successful test run, the airline is now offering this service to its guests on a permanent basis. The new service offer underlines Lufthansa’s clear strategy to lead aviation into a more sustainable future.

Passengers can use the offer free of charge via the Internet on board on their own mobile devices. The onboard connectivity system also offers the new compensation options with immediate effect. Guests can use a slider to decide for themselves how they want to offset the CO₂ emissions of their flight: With sustainable aviation fuel from biogenic residues or via carbon offset projects of the non-profit organization myclimate. A combination of both options is also possible. Furthermore, passengers can see directly when using the offset offer on board how many passengers have already offset the CO₂ emissions of their individual flight on that day and thus become part of a growing community.

Lufthansa offers its guests multiple possibilities for CO₂ compensation along the entire travel chain – from a “green fare” to additional compensation offers in the booking process to the now newly created possibility to make an individual contribution even during the flight.

With a clear strategy into a sustainable future

The Lufthansa Group has set itself ambitious climate protection goals and is striving for a neutral CO₂ balance by 2050. Already by 2030, the aviation group wants to halve its net CO₂ emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. The reduction roadmap until 2030 was validated in August 2022 by the independent Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). This makes the Lufthansa Group the first airline group in Europe with a scientifically based CO₂ reduction target in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015.

For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group relies in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, the continuous optimization of flight operations, the use of sustainable aviation fuels, and innovative offers for its customers to make a flight or the transport of cargo CO₂-neutral.

