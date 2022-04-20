Sandals unveils expansion plans for two St. Lucia resorts

Sandals is planning expansion and upgrades at two of its St. Lucia resorts, Sandals Regency La Toc and Sandals Halcyon Beach.

The luxury brand plans to open a new village at Sandals Regency La Toc next year. The village will include 20 Rondoval suites, featuring conical ceilings, luxury bathrooms and private water features.

This will be followed by further expansion phases including additional spa facilities, new suite categories and upgraded golfing facilities.

Meanwhile at Sandals Halcyon Beach, 25 new accommodations are under constructions. They include 20 beachfront, two-story villa rooms with large balconies and five Rondoval suites.

Sandals also operates a third resort on the island, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, which was voted ‘St. Lucia’s Leading Resort 2021’ at World Travel Awards. The brand was also named ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company 2021’.

