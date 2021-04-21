Sandals Royal Bahamian to remain closed till November for renovations

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) will embark on a multi-million-dollar renovation of Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island.

The renovation ties in with plans to honour Sandals Resorts’ 25th anniversary in the Bahamas.

The hotel, spa and private island is considered the Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards and is located in Nassau, Bahamas.

As part of these enhancements, the resort will unveil several new features and facilities including the addition of river suites and the refurbishment of over 200 existing rooms and suites.

So as not to intrude upon the guest experience, the resort will remain closed while construction is underway and will reopen ahead of the winter season in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sandals Royal Bahamian has a storied past and played a starring role in the history of Bahamian tourism, hosting rock stars and royalty and we pledge our continued commitment to this captivating island,” said SRI executive chairman, Adam Stewart.

“We honour and celebrate our partnership with this great destination looking forward not only to reopening this fall, but to the future, when together, Sandals and the Bahamas will continue to exceed our guests’ expectations.”

Guests with reservations at Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island during its closure will be given alternative options or will be able to delay their holiday.