Sandals expands into St. Vincent with new Beaches resort

Sandals Resorts International is expanding to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, its eighth island in the Caribbean.

The new destination will join the portfolio following the acquisition of Buccament Bay Spa & Resort.

The resort, which has been shuttered as a failed development since 2016, will be completely transformed to become the fourth Beaches Resorts property within the portfolio.

It will join award-winning family-friendly resorts in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos.

According to Sandals founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart: “Investing in St. Vincent and its captivating people, was not only compelling, but a natural next step for continued expansion within the eastern Caribbean.

“Beginning with our first entry in Saint Lucia many years ago and more recently Grenada and Barbados, we are champions of growth for the eastern Caribbean, and it has remained at the forefront of our expansion strategy.

“Expanding into a brand-new destination ushers in the tremendous opportunity for new and existing team members to experience a whole new way of life and professional growth path.

“The minute our customers land in St. Vincent, they will be enchanted with its magnificence.

“The resort hugs the Caribbean Sea and is nestled within a lush mountain range and neighbouring rainforest.

“Best of all, it’s only a short drive from the newly constructed Argyle International Airport.”



From left to right: Sandals Resorts International chief executive, Gebhard Rainer, and Sandals deputy chairman, Adam Stewart, sign the deal with St. Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister, Ralph Everard Gonsalves, minister of tourism, Cecil McKie, and minister of finance, Camillo Gonsalves

The agreement, which has been in the works for nearly a year, will bring Beaches Resorts to the archipelago chain known as the ‘Jewels of the Caribbean.’

“The resort will undergo extensive reimagination and renovations,” stated Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“Each time we expand, we bring with us the full potential of our 40 years in hospitality with the creation of new jobs and skillsets through our Corporate University, the on-the-groundwork of our Sandals Foundation, the dedicated airlift and comprehensive global marketing campaigns that always follow.

“As we look to the future, this growth stands for tremendous possibility.”

Sandals Resorts International was recognised as the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by the World Travel Awards in 2019.