Princess Cruises cancels sailings into December

Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations to at least the end of October as Covid-19 continues to take a toll on the global travel sector.

All sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess will be scrapped through to October 31st.

At the same time, all sailings across the rest of the world will be cancelled until December 15th.

The line said the decision was due to the continued progression of Covid-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities and airlines regarding travel restrictions.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

“We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive a refundable future cruise credit equivalent to 100 per cent of the cruise fare paid.

Those taking this option will also receive an additional non-refundable bonus credit equal to 25 per cent of the cruise fare.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form.

Princess will protect travel agent commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play.