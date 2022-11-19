San Francisco International Airport goes green.

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) received multiple awards and honorable mentions from Airports Going Green® (AGG), the aviation industry’s leading forum on sustainability led by the Chicago Department of Aviation and co-hosted by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

At the 15th annual forum, SFO won two awards for the following categories:

Outstanding Sustainability Program - Electrification Action Plan for Existing Buildings

Outstanding Infrastructure Development - Harvey Milk Terminal 1, Boarding Area B

“Thanks to Airports Going Green®, our industry can work together to achieve the future of green air travel,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “These awards celebrate the passion and commitment of our entire SFO team and encourage us to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

SFO’s Electrification Action Plan is a pioneering, collaborative effort to fuel-switch existing Terminal and Non-Terminal buildings that use natural gas to all-electric, which represents approximately 15 million of campus square feet. The Plan is designed to be concise and actionable, identifying key stakeholders and time-bound tasks so electrification retrofit projects can be implemented; monitored for progress; and adapted based on changing regulatory, resource, and financial constraints. By retrofitting existing buildings to be all-electric, SFO will demonstrate to the local community, aviation industry, and building sector that this work is both possible and necessary to meet climate goals. SFO’s has a strategic goal to reach zero net carbon by 2030. Currently, natural gas consumptions accounts for 90% of SFO’s airport-controlled climate emissions as outlined in the FY21 Climate Action Plan.

SFO’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1 is the first airport terminal in the world to earn “Platinum” certification using the latest standards from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program developed by the U.S. Green Building Council. This latest version, known as LEED v4, raises the bar for the design, construction, and operation of high-performance structures. SFO earned this certification for Boarding Area B in Harvey Milk Terminal 1, which includes the 25-gate concourse, post-security concession space, and integrated connector to the U.S. Customs Federal Inspection Area.

Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B is also the first airport terminal in the world to earn a full WELL certification, a performance-based system for measuring, certifying, and monitoring features of the built environment that impact human health and wellbeing, such as air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

SFO also received two honorable mentions within Outstanding Sustainability Program category for its Sustainable Planning, Design and Construction Guidelines, and for its Zero Waste Concessions plan.