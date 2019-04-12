Sales open ahead of MSC Seashore debut

MSC Cruises has opened sales for MSC Seashore ahead of her inaugural season in the western Mediterranean.

Starting in June 2021, she will perform a seven-night itinerary calling at the ever-popular ports of Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Valetta.

Sales are now open exclusively for MSC Voyagers Club members for a two-week period, as one of the many benefits of the programme that rewards loyal MSC Cruises guests.

All other guests will be able to book cruises from July 11th.

MSC Seashore will be the third ship in the innovative Seaside generation following MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, which launched in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, commented: “Each and every ship that we build is different.

“MSC Seashore is an evolution of the ground-breaking Seaside prototype but this enriched ship has allowed us to further enhance the guest experience with the introduction of new features and facilities as well as some further improvement of the existing ones.

“With an increased capacity and expanded facilities, MSC Seashore will offer guests myriad opportunities to get closer to the sea, providing yet more options for holidaymakers to enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean when the ship comes into service.”

MSC Seashore, as well as the other ship from MSC Cruises’ Seaside-generation is being built by Italian shipyard Fincantieri, one of the largest shipbuilding groups in the world.

These new ships combine Fincantieri’s long history of shipbuilding, expertise and Italian flair for design with industry-leading innovation and the global vision of MSC Cruises.