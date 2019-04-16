Norwegian Holidays relaunches following TripX partnership

Norwegian Holidays has relaunched, offering passengers a package experience to more than 100 destinations.

The Scandinavian carrier has partners with TripX for the move.

The new holiday platform allows consumers to easily search and booking their next holiday.

They can get inspiration through the dedicated destination finder or search for their next break by themes such as adult only, all-inclusive or boutique.

Eivind Christiansen, senior vice president, digital innovation, Norwegian Holidays, said: “Whether you want to go to a big city or enjoy a classic beach holiday destination Norwegian Holidays offers the best package choice at the lowest prices.

“Since 2012, Norwegian Holidays has helped hundreds of thousands of travellers to enjoy great value holidays to a range of destinations and now it is time to offer a more modern and user-friendly solution to adapt to increasing demand.

“We believe that the intuitive new design, combined with quality products in terms of both aircraft and hotels, will ensure that consumers continue to choose a package deal with Norwegian Holidays when they travel.”

Consumers who book a Norwegian Holidays package and are members of the free to join Norwegian loyalty scheme, Norwegian Reward, will earn two percent CashPoints on all trips.

For more information and how to book visit the official website.