Saint Lucia welcomes travel leaders for World Travel Awards 2025

Travel and tourism leaders from across the Caribbean and North America are gathering in Saint Lucia as the paradise island hosts the World Travel Awards (WTA) Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025 on 4 October.

The VIP event at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian marks the third stop on WTA’s Grand Tour 2025, which also includes events in Tanzania, Cancun (Mexico), Hong Kong and Sardinia (Italy), before culminating in the Grand Final in Bahrain.

Equal parts beauty and mystique, Saint Lucia captivates all who set foot on her shores, with her golden sands, soothing waves and the warmth of her people.

Sandals Grande Saint Lucian is set on Gros-Islet peninsula, home to the calmest waters on the island and an unrivalled backdrop of volcanic mountains magically rising from the clear blue sea.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Anticipation is building for our Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2025 in Saint Lucia, as travel industry figureheads from across the region join us for what promises to be a memorable celebration of the finest brands in travel and tourism.”

Louis Lewis, CEO, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority says: “Hosting World Travel Awards is an incredible boost to our tourism sector as we continue to aim for excellence in the hospitality industry. We are delighted to welcome leaders from across the Caribbean and North America and to immerse them in the hospitality and culture of our stunningly beautiful island.”

