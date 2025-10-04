Turkish Airlines celebrates three decades of Manchester flights

Turkish Airlines, the airline flying to more countries than any other, is celebrating 30 years of flights from Manchester in northern England to İstanbul.

The national flag carrier operates 28 weekly flights from Manchester Airport to İstanbul Airport, providing a convenient and seamless connection between the two cities. Growing demand for Turkish Airlines’ extensive global network among British travellers has led to a recent increase of services, with Turkish Airlines now operating four flights per day to the İstanbul Airport, the hub of the airline.

Since launching flights from the city in the mid-1990s, Turkish Airlines has played a crucial role in enhancing Manchester Airport’s status as a major international gateway to the world.

The airline supports the region’s business, tourism, and cultural sectors, positioning Manchester as a key departure point for international travellers across the North West of England. Manchester Airport’s standing as a global gateway is reinforced by its strong ties to İstanbul, home to the world’s most connected airport.

To commemorate three decades of flights from Manchester, Turkish Airlines and Manchester Airport hosted an event on Wednesday 1 October for special guests, including senior airline/airport executives, and travel and trade partners at the Science and Industry Museum, Manchester.

Guests were treated to traditional Turkish music, incredible cuisine – including the world’s oldest bread, which was served by Turkish Airlines’ award-winning Flying Chefs giving a glimpse to exceptional experience offered by the flag carrier above the clouds.

Fuat Fırat, Turkish Airlines Vice President Sales (Central & Northern Europe), said 30 years of flights from Manchester was a “fantastic” achievement for the company and for the city: “For three decades, Turkish Airlines has been connecting Manchester with İstanbul, building a bridge between two great cities that share so much culture, commerce, and spirit. This route has not only brought people closer together but also contributed significantly to Manchester’s economy - from supporting tourism and trade to creating jobs and strengthening business ties. As we celebrate 30 years of flying from Manchester, we look forward to continuing this successful partnership and deepening Turkish Airlines’ role as a global network carrier with our connections to Asia, the Far East, the Middle East, and Africa.”

Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport, said: “We’re proud to connect the North with the world and we work hard to make sure we’re offering people in the region connections to the places they want to visit.

Turkey is an incredibly popular destination with people in the North and our long-standing partnership with Turkish Airlines to provide a direct route to İstanbul is really important to us. It links our region directly with one of the world’s most dynamic and captivating cities while also allowing passengers to benefit from onward connections across much of Asia thanks to Turkish Airlines’ extensive route network from its hub airport. Turkish Airlines is a valued partner and we’re delighted to be celebrating this milestone.”