Saint Lucia extends long-stay programme

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has introduced a new option to the extended-stay ‘Live it’ program, in response to travel trends and customer demand.

Visitors can now embrace island life in Saint Lucia with a multiple entry visa for up to one year.

Through both options of the program, Saint Lucia is inspiring travellers to immerse themselves in local culture, while exploring the destination’s natural beauty on an extended stay vacation or working remotely with ease.

Saint Lucia’s program was introduced earlier in 2021 for visits up to six weeks.

For those seeking the option to make multiple visits of any length, the second phase of the Live it program allows applicants to stay for up to a year with a multiple entry visa at the cost of USD$75.

Saint Lucia’s program options fit the needs of families, remote workers, millennials and just about every traveller.

Visitors can independently plan their own extended visits, or their trip can be curated and customised with dedicated specialists that create a bespoke experience to work, play, sleep and eat with the convenience of a dedicated local concierge.

While in Saint Lucia, visitors can work remotely comfortably and reliably, as free Wi-fi is offered across the island at hotels, villas and public venues.

Many hotels already offer remote work amenities and special perks that make the work and vacation balance seamless.

Applicants can choose from two options for a truly authentic experience:

Tailor-Made Experience: Carefully curated by Live it Island Specialists, no two visits are alike. The immersive program provides visitors with an off the beaten path itinerary to explore Saint Lucia’s sites and attractions safely all while living like a local. Working with Live it specialists including Barefoot Holidays, Serenity Vacations & Tours and St. James Travel & Tours, visitors can customise their own itinerary to fit their needs and interests.

Applicants can apply directly to the Immigration Department for a multi-entry visa for up to one year by completing a Saint Lucia Application Form at least (2) weeks prior to travel date. Applicants will be notified within five-days if the application has been approved with a temporary approval letter. The visa fee is payable at the airport upon arrival to Saint Lucia, along with a printed copy of the approval letter, to be submitted to a customs officer.

Visitors may choose any hotel or villa while taking part in the Live it program.

In addition, several hotels offer extended stay programs with perks for families and remote workers, including Bay Gardens Resorts, The Landings Resort and Spa and Windjammer Landing.