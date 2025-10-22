Sail Croatia’s Private Yacht Tours Go from Strength to Strength - New Lagoon Catamaran Joins Fleet

Sail Croatia has expanded its Private Yacht Tour fleet with the addition of a new Lagoon catamaran.

Tiny Dancer, a 2026 build Lagoon 55, will join the Sail Croatia fleet next Spring, taking the total fleet size to 21 vessels, including 11 Lagoon catamarans.

The impressive catamaran has been designed with space and comfort in mind, offering multiple lounge areas for relaxation, alongside a fully equipped kitchen and open-plan dining space.

With five ensuite cabins accommodating up to 10 guests (4 doubles and a twin), Tiny Dancer is ideal for larger families or groups. The cabins are modern and thoughtfully designed, with skylights and windows that flood the interiors with natural light. Each cabin is equipped with air-conditioning and convenient USB charging ports.

The generous deck space at the bow of the catamaran provides an inviting area to unwind in the sunken lounge, complete with plush cushions for ultimate comfort.

Alternatively, guests can stretch out on the trampoline netting - a giant hammock suspended above the sea - and feel the ocean breeze and spray as they glide towards their next destination.

The expansive flybridge offers a bird’s-eye view while underway. With a large, cushioned lounge and a stylish wet bar, it’s the perfect setting to sip pre-dinner cocktails, mix drinks and soak in panoramic views in absolute comfort.

Guests will have the option to enjoy meals alfresco in the spacious cockpit or retreat to the comfort of the air-conditioned salon, with its expansive windows and skylights that create a seamless connection to the sea.

The sleek, modern kitchen is fully equipped with a refrigerator, stovetop, grill, and coffee machine, allowing the onboard host to prepare meals effortlessly throughout the journey.

Ideal for extended voyages, Tiny Dancer also features an onboard generator, water maker, and additional fridge/freezer.

Sail Croatia’s Private Yacht Tours are a great choice for families or groups of friends looking for a relaxing holiday at sea. The services of a professional skipper is included with all Private Yacht Tours, meaning no sailing experience is necessary, and itineraries are flexible, so guests can sit back, relax and explore the stunning Dalmatian coastline.

On some vessels (including Tiny Dancer), the services of a host/hostess to take care of cleaning and preparing light meals is also included.

Helle Seuren, Co-founder of Sail Croatia, commented, “More than 80% of our Private Yacht Tour bookings for 2026 are onboard our Lagoon catamarans, and it is not hard to see why. Ranging from 39-55ft, these vessels are highly sought after by our guests, thanks to their high-quality spec, safety and comfort. The spaciousness of the onboard accommodation makes them ideal for groups or larger families looking for a water-based holiday”.

Prices start from €23,609 for a seven-night Private Yacht Tour on board Tiny Dancer on a choice of dates in May and October 2026. Trips depart from Split every Monday during the summer months.

The price includes overseas transfers, airport transfers, fuel, local taxes, insurance, the services of a professional skipper, and a host/hostess, as well as a flexible itinerary. Flights are not included.

www.sail-croatia.com