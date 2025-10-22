New Kids-Only Dining Space Introduced by Heritage Le Telfair in Mauritius

Heritage Le Telfair in the unspoilt region of Bel Ombre in southern Mauritius has introduced a new Kids-Only dining space on the resort. In a world where families seek holidays that are both authentic and enriching, Heritage Le Telfair — a refined 5-star resort and proud member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World — offers a truly distinctive experience: one where children are placed firmly at the heart of the stay.

The resort delivers a family-friendly offering that effortlessly blends discreet luxury, generous nature and rich Mauritian culture. This immersive kids experience now continues at the table, with a new dining space specially created for children. Believing that culinary moments become cherished childhood memories, the resort has created a vibrant, child-centred dining space, led by a dedicated chef who is attentive to young tastes.

Integrated within the Timomo Kids Club, this colourful and inviting setting introduces children to local flavours in a fun, participative way. Mealtimes become immersive experiences, allowing young guests to explore Mauritian gastronomy through play and creativity — while parents enjoy moments of tranquillity, knowing their children are in caring, capable hands.

At Timomo Restaurant, dining is a vibrant celebration of flavour and flair. Children can indulge in a diverse menu served à la carte or buffet-style, enhanced by the theatre of a live cooking station. The culinary journey showcases the island’s rich heritage, with Mauritian specialities such as golden samosas, fish and bell pepper skewers and delicate coconut tarts, complemented by vegetable crudités and international favourites that children love. Each evening brings a new experience, from sizzling BBQs and fragrant Asian nights to pasta feasts and authentic Mauritian evenings — and the ever-popular Pizza Night.

LEARNING THROUGH PLAY

From the moment they arrive, children are welcomed into the world of Timomo Kids Club, guided by a qualified and caring team recognised by Worldwide Kids International. Each day offers a wealth of discovery: from cooking and recycling workshops to traditional Sega dance classes. The programme is brimming with activities that celebrate the natural beauty of Bel Ombre, its wide open spaces, and the vibrant cultural heritage of Mauritius.

Whether exploring the beach, the nature or the Heritage Marine Education Centre, children are immersed in playful, hands-on learning about the island’s remarkable biodiversity. The resort’s edutainment philosophy – education through entertainment – is evident in every experience.

Children can try gardening in the Kids Club vegetable patch or set off on biodiversity adventures across the estate. To guide them, each child receives a Petit Écolo Passport at the start of their stay — a beautifully illustrated booklet designed as a stamp-collecting game, encouraging eco-friendly exploration, nature appreciation and environmental responsibility. It’s a playful, empowering way to foster a deeper connection with the planet.

For little ones aged 0 to 35 months, the Timomo Baby Club provides a safe, nurturing haven, where gentleness and comfort take centre stage.

ART, CULTURE AND IMAGINATION

Art and culture are equally central to the experience. The walls of the Timomo Kids Club are now adorned with vibrant murals by renowned Mauritian artist Sapna, inspired by the island’s unique flora and fauna. This whimsical, nature-infused backdrop sparks imagination and invites creative expression through painting, collage, and mixed-media workshops, all held in an inspiring and welcoming atmosphere.

As evening falls, the magic continues with open-air cinema nights, karaoke, pyjama parties and Sega performances by firelight — ensuring every day ends on a note of wonder. For families seeking shared experiences, the Heritage Golf Club offers the perfect setting to bond over a round of golf. Thanks to the Junior Golf Academy, children are introduced to the fundamentals of the game in a fun, age-appropriate setting, with expert guidance from passionate instructors.

A FAMILY- CENTRED VISION

“17% of our annual capacity is dedicated to children, and the Timomo Kids Club consistently receives a 97% satisfaction rate. Innovations such as the child-exclusive dining space reflect our ongoing commitment to reimagining family travel,” says Dominique Grel, General Manager of Heritage Le Telfair.

“At Heritage Le Telfair, hospitality is not reserved for adults. The warmth and generosity of Mauritian hospitality embrace every member of the family. Everything is designed to help children thrive and give parents the space to reconnect with what matters most.”

With families making up 25% of its clientele, the resort continues to position itself as a leading destination for those seeking meaningful, multi-generational escapes. Boasting 158 elegant suites, a renowned wellness spa, and exceptional dining venues, Heritage Le Telfair embodies a vision of luxury that is both refined and welcoming.

For further information and to book a stay, visit www.heritageresorts.mu