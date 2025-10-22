Aurora Expeditions Becomes World’s First Cruise Line to Integrate Cutting-Edge AI Routing via Counte

Aurora Expeditions, the award-winning leader in small-ship adventure travel, has announced a new sustainability collaboration with Australian climate-technology company CounterCurrent, integrating its pioneering AI-powered navigation system aboard the new Douglas Mawson.

Launching in December 2025, the Douglas Mawson will host a CounterCurrent sensor throughout the 2025–26 Antarctic season, capturing real-time wind, wave and ocean-current data from some of the most remote waters on Earth. The data will feed into global climate and weather models, improving forecasting accuracy worldwide while supporting safer, more efficient and lower-emission navigation across the maritime industry.

“Planning safe, efficient and lower-emission shipping routes relies on good data and an understanding of ocean currents. But in polar regions, real-time data is scarce,” said Sasha Buch, Sustainability Manager, Aurora Expeditions. “Through our collaboration with CounterCurrent and the Polar Citizen Science Collective, we’re helping fill critical data gaps in the Southern Ocean — contributing to a smarter, cleaner future for maritime travel, one where every voyage improves the next.”

AI-Driven Fuel Savings at Sea

CounterCurrent uses artificial intelligence, onboard sensors and satellite data to generate hyper-local, vessel-specific route predictions. Its system continuously analyses ocean conditions and ship performance to model the most fuel-efficient routes — effectively helping ships “ride” ocean currents rather than resist them. This not only reduces emissions and operational costs but also enhances safety and efficiency in challenging polar environments.

The Douglas Mawson’s CounterCurrent sensor will:

• Capture live oceanographic data across the Southern Ocean

• Feed information into global climate and weather models

• Support safer, more efficient navigation for Aurora Expeditions and the wider maritime community

A New Era for Responsible Expedition Travel

This initiative joins Aurora’s expanding portfolio of environmental partnerships — including Seawilding, Veritree, and Clean Hub — reinforcing the company’s leadership in responsible travel. Together with onboard citizen-science projects such as HappyWhale, FjordPhyto and NASA Globe Cloud, the CounterCurrent collaboration underscores Aurora’s belief that exploration and conservation must go hand in hand.

For more information, visit www.aurora-expeditions.com