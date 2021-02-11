Saga to welcome Spirit of the Danube to fleet next year

Saga will add a new vessel, the Spirit of the Danube, to its river cruising fleet from 2022.

With a design inspired by the culture and nature found along the Danube, guests will have access to a range of first-class facilities onboard the ship including a lounge, library, bar and two restaurants.

One of the restaurants will serve a signature dish from celebrity chef Mark Sargeant, who will also join the ship on a number of cruises once it enters service.

The new ship will host a range of other celebrities on future cruises including TV presenter and natural historian Miranda Krestovnikoff, antiques expert and regular on BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, Eric Knowles as well as the renowned horticulturalist, Sir Roddy Llewellyn.

A keel laying ceremony is taking place today in Vahali’s shipyard in Serbia, which marks the official start of the construction of the ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per tradition, a lucky penny will be laid and will become embedded into the first piece of hull marking the start of construction.

Commenting on news, Saga Holidays chief executive, Chris Simmonds, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on redefining river cruise range to provide a Saga designed experience for our guests.

“Spirit of the Danube joining the fleet marks an exciting milestone in this journey and we cannot wait until she joins her sister ship Spirit of the Rhine next year.

“Guests will be able to enjoy a range of first-class facilities and we cannot wait to show everything our latest ship has to offer.”

The ship will have capacity for 190 guests on board when it departs on its inaugural cruise from Amsterdam.

Future destinations guests will be able to explore from the ship include Budapest, Vienna, Rousse and Tulcea.

Once launched, Spirit of the Danube will join Saga’s first river cruise ship, the Spirit of the Rhine, which is currently preparing for its inaugural cruise in May this year.