Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi breaks the Guinness World Records™ title for messages in bottles

Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi was awarded the Guinness World Records™ title for the largest display of messages in bottles. The destination’s achievement stands as a testament to its uniqueness and was celebrated with a memorable stunt. 1,100 bottles, each containing a unique message, were collected, and prominently displayed at Saadiyat Beach.

Inspired by Paris’s iconic Pont des Arts bridge, Saadiyat Island invited guests to partake in this endeavor. Participants were encouraged to write a brief note expressing their fondness for Saadiyat Island or sharing their personal reflections on the concept of love. These heartfelt notes were then carefully placed inside glass bottles and transported to Saadiyat Beach Club a week later where a local sand artist creatively arranged the bottles into a large installation forming the words ‘I ♥ Saadiyat Island’.

Accepting the award on behalf of Miral, Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing at Miral said, “We are driven by a passion to bring people together, build a sense of community, and create heartfelt connections. We are thrilled to receive this recognition by Guinness World Records™, reflecting our commitment to deliver unforgettable memories and sparking moments of joy for all our guests, while achieving our vision for Saadiyat Island and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growth. Thank you to everyone who joined us in making this milestone possible.”

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations commented, “We are thrilled to have achieved a Guinness World Record™ title for Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, renowned as the Middle East leading beach destination. We are delighted to see guests and families so engaged with us during this attempt and extend our sincere appreciation to all our guests who contributed to this achievement.

Participating destinations on Saadiyat Island included Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Nurai Island, Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Club, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas. This activity welcomed guests of all ages, promoting the idea that ‘love is a journey’ for everyone.

All materials used in this activation were eco-friendly. The bottles, recyclable paper, and jute thread used to secure the notes were sustainable, highlighting the island’s dedication to preserving its natural environment and indigenous wildlife and aligning with the Year of Sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information on Saadiyat Island, visit https://saadiyatisland.ae/