S.S. Sphinx now sailing on the Nile for Uniworld

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has released images newest ship, the S.S. Sphinx, as it begins sailing on the Nile in Egypt.

Gourmet venues onboard include a private dining room and an al fresco experience on the upper deck.

The vessel also features a swimming pool, massage room and 42 suites.

The menus reflect the destination guests sail through, with options including Egyptian beef liver, fatteh, sweet corn soup, mulukhiya Egyptian bread, hawawshi and more.

Guests can also pair their meals onboard with locally sourced Egyptian wines including Omar Khayyam and Shahrazade.

“As Egypt continues to be a top trending travel destination, we are overjoyed to set sail along the famed Nile River and provide an unmatched look at the destination aboard our striking new Super Ship, the S.S. Sphinx.

“We’re excited for our guests to experience the ship as it fully embodies what they love most when sailing with us, exquisite design and experiences they won’t find anywhere else,” said Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld.

“Over the past few years, our team poured their heart into sourcing the design aspects, spending weeks at a time searching the souks and bazaars to find local artisans and family-owned furniture businesses to collaborate with and bring the true spirit of Egypt to life onboard.

“Everything from the artwork to the ceilings to the ship’s bow was thought out and sourced by the local community

This floating boutique hotel features the signature touches the company’s ships are known for – more suites, more dining areas with space for social distancing, and more luxurious finishes, while maintaining their high crew to guest ratio.

Additionally, all staterooms and suites onboard have French balconies.