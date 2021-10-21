MSC Cruises expands US operations as borders reopen

MSC Cruises is preparing for its United States return following an update on border restrictions.

The line welcomed a decision by the Biden administration to welcome fully-vaccinated travellers back to the US from November 8th.

The brand described the news as “a tremendous boost” for European-based and other international tourists wanting to holiday for winter sun in the Caribbean.

MSC Cruises has three of its ships sailing from Florida for the entire season – the new flagship MSC Seashore, the award-winning MSC Meraviglia and the popular MSC Divina.

The ships will welcome non-United States residents on board from November.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said, “We have eagerly awaited the United States administration’s date to re-open the country for fully vaccinated travellers from many parts of the world that love to cruise.

“The Caribbean is a popular destination for our guests from across Europe and other regions of the world, particularly during the winter, and many more of them will now be able to fly to both Miami and Orlando to board our three ships that offer a range of different itineraries in the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico and our unique private island in the Bahamas, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

“This news means that the many guests who are already booked to sail with us out of North America can now have their cruise holiday fully confirmed.”

MSC Seashore will be based in Miami from November 20th following her official naming ceremony at Ocean Cay.

From November 28th, MSC Meraviglia will move to her new homeport of Port Canaveral, Orlando while MSC Divina will move to Miami offering a range of three-, seven- and 11-night cruises.