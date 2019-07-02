FCM Travel Solutions launches Marketplace to corporate buyers

FCM Travel Solutions has created Marketplace, a virtual gateway to its extensive proprietary and specially-negotiated air fares, hotel rates, car rental and rail booking options.

The move underpins FCM’s approach to giving customers access to the widest choice of business travel content via multi-channel online and offline sources from across its global network.

A key driver within Marketplace is FCM’s team of over 500 global travel procurement specialists, one of the largest content teams in the travel industry.

Each team member is responsible for a specific sector of supplier relations, from air and hotel to rail and ground transport and has at least ten years’ experience in supplier negotiations.

The team leverages FCM parent company Flight Centre Travel Group’s global stature, which includes US$11 billion air revenue and five million rail transactions, to ensure customers gain the best savings and tailored content for their travel programme.

As a result of the team’s negotiation power, FCM clients have access to specialist fares from 420 airline partners, 112 global rail providers, and car hire deals in 97 countries.

The expertise of FCM’s procurement team, combined with that of dedicated travel consultants managing individual booking requirements, results in an average saving of 12 per cent on air tickets within FCM clients’ global travel programmes.

“Travel content is vast and covers a huge array of choice which can be confusing for the corporate customer,” explained Mick Heitzinger, product director, FCM, EMEA.

“Travel buyers are frequently concerned about whether they are getting the best value, the widest choice of air content, hotel rates, and so on, in order to achieve cost-savings and ROI on their travel programme.

“At FCM, we have recognised the need to deliver all types of travel content from multiple sources in a way that the corporate wants to see it and consume it, whether manager, traveller or booker.”

FCM Travel Solutions is considered the World’s Leading Travel Management Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.