Ryanair Announces New Winter Route From Cardiff To Faro

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (21st Sept) announced a new route for its Cardiff Winter’22 schedule to Faro, starting from the 30th of October. This route, extended from Summer’22, will operate twice per week on Wednesdays and Sundays, giving our Cardiff customers the opportunity to plan a Winter sun getaway at Europe’s lowest fares.

With 88 bases and over 3,000 daily flights operating this Winter, Ryanair is driving traffic growth and recovery across Europe.

To celebrate the announcement of this new Winter route, Ryanair has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 one way for travel from October’22 until the end of January’23, which must be booked by Friday 23rd September. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said:

“Ryanair is delighted to announce a new Winter route and extend the service of the Cardiff to Faro route for W’22. Our Cardiff customers can now plan a Winter getaway to the Algarve and enjoy some of the best beaches Portugal has to offer.

To allow our customers to book their Winter getaway at the lowest possible fares, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just £19.99 for travel from October’22 until the end of January’23, which must be booked by Friday 23rd September. Since these super low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Cardiff Airport’s CEO, Spencer Birns said:

“It is fantastic news that Ryanair is extending its Faro flying programme at Cardiff Airport into the winter season providing an increased choice of holiday options for those people looking to escape later in the year.

Famous for its great weather, fantastic beaches and delicious local food, Faro, and indeed Portugal, is an in-demand destination from Cardiff at any time of the year. With its great combination of low fares, industry-leading operational reliability and attractive flight times we are pleased to see Ryanair growing further at Cardiff in the off-peak season after a busy summer with us. In addition, we know that passengers using the new service will really appreciate the good customer service and uncrowded indoor terminal areas they experience at Cardiff Airport when going on their well-earned breaks.”