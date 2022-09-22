Radisson Hotel Group Takes Major Step to Becoming Net-Zero by 2050

Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s leading hotel groups, has received confirmation and validation of its near-term Science Based Targets (SBTs) aligned with its commitment to be Net-Zero by 2050.

he authentication has been provided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) a partnership between experts such as CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and the United Nations Global Compact, which drives ambitious climate action in business. It places Radisson Hotel Group amongst top companies in the world who align with the COP climate goals and set their carbon reduction targets according to science.

As a leading international hotel group Radisson Hotel Group is committed to do its part in helping to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2050 and avert a climate crisis. Radisson Hotel Group now also joins leading companies in the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign and the UNFCCC Race to Zero campaign as part of an important, globally coordinated effort to reach the goal of Net-Zero.

With the approved targets, Radisson Hotel Group has committed and confirmed it will reduce its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 46% by 2030, from a 2019 base year. The Group also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities and franchises by 28% within the same timeframe.

Radisson Hotel Group actively strives to reduce its carbon footprint with a strategy focused on energy efficiency and renewable energy as two key impact levers. The Group is currently undergoing an energy transition and is rolling out renewable energy solutions that are designed to achieve the greatest carbon reduction impact tailored for each core market. Over the past 10 years, Radisson Hotel Group has made great strides and made excellent energy efficiency gains of 30%. These reductions will continue to increase as we look to certify more hotels with green building certificates. In 2021, the Group reduced its carbon emissions by 22% per square meter compared to 2019 and reduced its water footprint by 23% per square meter versus 2019.

Construction guidelines have already been expanded for new-build or renovated properties to be aligned with three of the most important and widely used sustainable building certifications, LEED, BREAM, and EDGE. Aligned with these building certifications, Radisson Hotel Group has defined its own Build Planet guidelines. ‘Build Planet’ hotels are renovated or built based on a series of sustainable conditions from the preliminary assessment phase through to the operational phase and these conditions include the use of sustainable materials and an efficient use of resources. The Group’s Build Planet guidelines provide an additional framework and modelling tools for forward thinking asset owners who are looking to join the path to net-zero.

Earlier this year, Radisson Hotel Group announced its support to essential initiatives that accelerate Responsible Tourism worldwide: the implementation of the cross-industry Pathway to Net Positive Hospitality and Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative. Building on its long heritage as a leading sustainable hotel group, the Group has also reaffirmed its commitment to People, Community, and Planet as an award-winning employer.

Federico J. González, CEO, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “Radisson Hotel Group has a strong, long-standing history of pioneering sustainability initiatives in the hospitality industry. Our Responsible Business pillars of Think People, Think Community, and Think Planet play an important part not only in our transformation plan, but also of what we see as our duty as hoteliers to establish a better tomorrow. We are taking clear action and affirming our commitment to be net-zero by 2050, not for our commercial gain but to create concrete change and encourage others to join us on the journey to net-zero, and eventually net positive.”

Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications: “Each temperature record and natural disaster makes clear that we need to act now to limit global warming, and define immediate and tangible actions that bring Tourism & Travel to net-zero. Together with hotel owners, suppliers and our team, we are embarking on the journey to complete decarbonization by 2050, guided by the steps of our newly approved SBTs. Net-Zero can and must be achieved by any type and size of organization, and we all need to be united in our challenge for a 1.5° future.”